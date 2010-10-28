Nike Zoom Hyperfuse – Kevin Durant Player Exclusive

One of the coolest things about the Nike Zoom Hyperfuse is that you can make it any color in the world. Literally. So before his new signature shoe comes out, you knew Kevin Durant was going to get a ridiculous pair of PEs in an Oklahoma City Thunder colorway. Check ’em out after the jump.
What do you think?
Source: Nike Basketball
Nice shoes! Flows well together, good job KD!
Dr. Hoopz
Los Angeles Hoopz
better if they were in my color – blue & white or black
Are these shoes only made for the players or will you eventually be able to buy this exact model with the KD logo and everything?
Man them shoes go hard! I’m hooping hyperfuses now and I;d say theyre the “it” shoe for the season so far ( I know its early) They’re light and cushioned at the same time. Great shoes