Nike Zoom Hyperfuse – Kevin Durant Player Exclusive

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #Oklahoma City Thunder #Kevin Durant
10.28.10 8 years ago 4 Comments

One of the coolest things about the Nike Zoom Hyperfuse is that you can make it any color in the world. Literally. So before his new signature shoe comes out, you knew Kevin Durant was going to get a ridiculous pair of PEs in an Oklahoma City Thunder colorway. Check ’em out after the jump.

What do you think?

Source: Nike Basketball

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear#Oklahoma City Thunder#Kevin Durant
TAGSKEVIN DURANTNIKENike BasketballNike Zoom HyperfuseOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERReal StoriesStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP