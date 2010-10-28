Nike Zoom Hyperfuse – Kevin Durant Player Exclusive

One of the coolest things about the Nike Zoom Hyperfuse is that you can make it any color in the world. Literally. So before his new signature shoe comes out, you knew Kevin Durant was going to get a ridiculous pair of PEs in an Oklahoma City Thunder colorway. Check ’em out after the jump.

Source: Nike Basketball

