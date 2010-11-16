Nike Zoom Hyperfuse – Rajon Rondo Player Exclusive

Of all the different player exclusive versions I’ve seen of the Nike Zoom Hyperfuse â€“ from Deron Williams to Brandon Roy to Kevin Durant â€“ I gotta say I like Russell Westbrook‘s the most. But with that said, it was Rajon Rondo that was the first to debut the shoe during last year’s playoffs. Check out detailed pics of his own model after the jump.
Great looking sneaker.
To bad it’s green!
I don’t like the Celtics or Rondo that much. Lol.
GOTTA HAVE THEM!!!
THAT IS CHAMPIONSHIP GREEN!
Love that color! Shoes… not sure yet. I bought a pair of the first ones in green and black. Broke my ankle the first time I ever played in them. I landed on someone elses foot and turned the ankle… chipped a bone, two cracks, and broken on the inside where the marrow is. I know it was a freak accident, but I feel like the shoes are a bit too stiff on the bottom and that didn’t help the situation. Nike was trying to make a good shoe for outdoor ball with this and made them super stiff. I’m going to try them out again once I can get back on the court, but I’d just be cautious when buying these.
as fugly as his jumper
his were all green during the playoffs that was dope
copped these yesterday
and love em