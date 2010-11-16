Nike Zoom Hyperfuse – Rajon Rondo Player Exclusive

Of all the different player exclusive versions I’ve seen of the Nike Zoom Hyperfuse â€“ from Deron Williams to Brandon Roy to Kevin Durant â€“ I gotta say I like Russell Westbrook‘s the most. But with that said, it was Rajon Rondo that was the first to debut the shoe during last year’s playoffs. Check out detailed pics of his own model after the jump.

