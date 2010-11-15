Nike Zoom Hyperfuse – Russell Westbrook Player Exclusive

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #Russell Westbrook
11.15.10 8 years ago 4 Comments

Of all the different player exclusive versions I’ve seen of the Nike Zoom Hyperfuse – from Deron Williams to Brandon Roy to Kevin Durant – I gotta say I like Russell Westbrook‘s the most. Check out detailed pics after the jump.

What do you think?

