Nike Zoom Hyperfuse – Russell Westbrook Player Exclusive

Of all the different player exclusive versions I’ve seen of the Nike Zoom Hyperfuse – from Deron Williams to Brandon Roy to Kevin Durant – I gotta say I like Russell Westbrook‘s the most. Check out detailed pics after the jump.
What do you think?
sick..
Love these shoes
ineed
Bonkers – but I definitely would need to be able to play like Westbrook to think about rocking these in public.