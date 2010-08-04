Nike Zoom Hyperfuse – World Basketball Festival Collection

08.04.10 8 years ago 5 Comments

If you’re not a fan of the Nike Zoom Hyperfuse, then you simply don’t like basketball sneakers. And with the World Basketball Festival commencing next week, I thought I’d show you the special team versions for Team USA, France, Brazil and Puerto Rico.

What do you think? Which one is your favorite?

