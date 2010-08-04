Nike Zoom Hyperfuse – World Basketball Festival Collection

If you’re not a fan of the Nike Zoom Hyperfuse, then you simply don’t like basketball sneakers. And with the World Basketball Festival commencing next week, I thought I’d show you the special team versions for Team USA, France, Brazil and Puerto Rico.
What do you think? Which one is your favorite?
Sweet ‘article’!!! is this nike.com? or a basketball analysis site like i assumed it was…..
cool shoes, but cmon DIME step your game up! be more creative! think of cool stuff to write about! dont just drag pics to your desktop, and upload them into a word document, and call it an article…
signed,
basketball fans worldwide
@Marcus — Who called this an article? It’s a post with pics of sneakers.
touche. i <3 dime.
Haha Marcus come on now, if you want straight analysis, there are other sites. Check the tag: Daily NBA News, NBA Trades, NBA Rumors, Basketball Videos, Sneakers
dagwaller – what are the best sites for analysis? i am only 11 years old and just started following the Nba from France. itis hard to watch many games with the time differences my mom won’t let me