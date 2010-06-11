In addition to launching the World Basketball Festival this week, Nike also showed off some of their new product. Check out the Nike Zoom Hyperfuse. You may have seen Rajon Rondo wearing this model (in a bright-green colorway) during the NBA Finals.

Drawing on the abuse that basketball footwear takes on the rugged outdoor courts in China, Nike created the Nike Zoom Hyperfuse, constructed with their innovative new technology that delivers a strong, breathable and lightweight structure for explosive on-court performance.

The Hyperfuse composite is comprised of a superior stability layer, a breathable mesh layer and a durable outer skin layer all fused together into a unibody composite design. Hyperfuse also revolutionizes the way shoes are built by “fusing” its distinct layers into an engineered composite to provides a level of precision unattainable with traditional cut-and-sew construction. With Hyperfuse, additive overlays are eliminated and engineered zones of support are placed precisely where they are needed. The Hyperfuse’s seamless unibody design helps eliminate potential hotspots and wear points in footwear. And at roughly 12.5 ounces for a size 9, the shoe embodies superior lightweight performance.

