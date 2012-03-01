Nike Zoom KD IV “University Of Texas” Player Exclusives

03.01.12 6 years ago 2 Comments
Kevin Durant always takes care of his own. Back in the day when we put him on our cover as a Texas freshman, he refused to do the shoot unless the other starters were on with him. Now with the drop of the Nike Zoom KD IV, he’s giving back to the school again in the form of some “University of Texas” edition sneakers. These are impossible to get in the U.S. for now, but are expected to eventually drop here. There is no word yet on a release date, and for now, they’re strictly an Asia release. If you’re feeling lucky, go cast a bid on eBay.

