With the Olympics set to begin, we’re hoping you have your jerseys, your kicks and your snacks all picked out. Despite winning all of their friendly games over the past few weeks, Team USA will face some stiff competition in London. But as always, they’ll have some hot sneakers no matter what. The Nike Zoom KD IV “USA” Edition is dropping tomorrow for a modest price of $95. The upper is mainly synthetic, and sports accents in both red and obsidian. The bolt traction rubber outsole is also obsidian while the midsole continues the white upper.

via Sole Collector and h-leung

Will you be buying these?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.