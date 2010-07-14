I’ve been a huge fan of Kevin Durant‘s signature shoe line since it started, and I’m definitely excited for what’s up next. Introducing the Nike Zoom KD3. What you’re seeing is a sample of the KD3 White/Varsity Royal/Metallic Silver slated to hit Foot Locker in February/March. Check out a bunch of detailed pics from various angles below.
Here’s some technical details: A white leather upper wraps a blue synthetic base, with embedded Flywire support bulging on the forefoot. A metallic silver swoosh dominates the lateral side, while a smaller swoosh and Kevin Durant signature appear on the medial side. The tongue displays the KD Logo, with the center of the D punched out. Cushioning is provided by Zoom Air.
What do you think?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
if it weren’t for the flywire this looks like a 50 dollar shoe. I’m going to get the hyperdunk 2010. Plus my own career has to fade out completely before I wear a signature player shoe
man, they look much better than the samples ill tell ya.
does anyone remember the nike shox that came out 03-04 that had this exact same design?
Not a huge fan. Liked last year’s a lot more. Maybe it’s just the colorway?
they look just like other tens of 50 dollar nikes
no way a top 5 player should wear this crap
@”Rondo”
Cats like you keep failing to realize the KD specifically told NIKE to keep his signature kicks affordable for people. Sorry we can’t all be balling like you and pay $150 or more for Top 5 player shoes that don’t perform any better than NIKE’s mid priced line and sometimes look way worse. At least he’s looking out for the average guy. You should get the whole story about KD and what he’s about. Not everyone in the world likes these crap Jordan retros being produced.
I’ve also been a fan of KD’s shoes also. My only complaint in the past was that the grip on the bottom wasn’t great. These ones look a little better. I’ll get a pair when they come out.
I agree kd could defintely have a lebron like shoe price, but he stays under 100 on his sneaks
It looks like it was meant for Kobe in my opinion.
Don’t like how it says flywire above the flywire – not clean
@NICK ORTIZ. are you talking about the nike SHOX XPLOSIVE? i think lamar odom wore them, i had a pair, and just recently threw them away last month. good shoe
theres gotta be a better colorway
I agree with those giving props to KD: Good to see a player who acknowledges that his average fan doesn’t have money to burn. It’s not like there’s much research & development (or quality materials) going into the latest crappily constructed Jordan fusion model, so kudos to KD for showing that a shoe made for a top 5 NBA player doesn’t have to retail at an extortionate price.
damn! These are way better than any of the LBJ shoes out there right now
Kevin Durant’s shoes design good.i think it is a bit like kobe zoom shoes. just a bit, dont give it another thought.Kevin Durant is a good player, and he has a good further and career as long as keep fit, dont like Tracey hurt so much that damage his career.