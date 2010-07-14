I’ve been a huge fan of Kevin Durant‘s signature shoe line since it started, and I’m definitely excited for what’s up next. Introducing the Nike Zoom KD3. What you’re seeing is a sample of the KD3 White/Varsity Royal/Metallic Silver slated to hit Foot Locker in February/March. Check out a bunch of detailed pics from various angles below.

Here’s some technical details: A white leather upper wraps a blue synthetic base, with embedded Flywire support bulging on the forefoot. A metallic silver swoosh dominates the lateral side, while a smaller swoosh and Kevin Durant signature appear on the medial side. The tongue displays the KD Logo, with the center of the D punched out. Cushioning is provided by Zoom Air.

What do you think?

