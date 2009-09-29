We caught this post today from our friends at We All Scheme – the Nike Zoom Kobe IV – 4 Rings. (more pics after the jump)
We All Scheme reports that they kicks will be available in a limited release. The shoes are hot, but we’re wondering if they’ll cause half the response/demand that this did.
these are ugly as fuck
I think they are actually kind of sick.
I had to take a double-take when looking at these shoes. At first I thought “ugly” now I think… AMAZING. The Lakers all should wear those.
Lucas I like you had to do a retake and WOW… these kicks are sweet.
@1 I don’t know how you don’t like these. I agree they wouldn’t be the hottest shoes to wear with a pair of jeans but on the court they would look sick!
Unless you play for the Lakers or got some gay shit on these wont work.
Looks like something out of the early 90’s,
Cool concept but these have way to much action going for them – all the Kobe 4 drops are getting tired, want to see whats on deck for the Kobe 5! – hopefully they stick with the lows, the 4’s were easily the best shoes I have played in.
WOW! these are sick.
Colours don’t exactly suit many uniforms, but playing for lakers..definitely rep these kickz…
they look like someone picked up a pair of yellow shoes and dipped them in some purple gloss paint. the fade on the outsole is way too sharp, the toepiece looks like plastic and the all yellow back looks like ur sposed to eat it.
the other gradient ones, in black and purple are a good example of how it should be done….. but (an it hurts to say this)….. if your guna get a hoops shoe, the lebron 7’s are a bazzillion times better looking.
hope they make more colors becuz those wont look good on my jeans but in my HS B-ball team jersey…… HELL YEAH!!!!!!!