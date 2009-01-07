Nike Zoom Kobe IV: Chaos

#Style – Kicks and Gear
01.07.09 10 years ago
Zoom Kobe Chaos

Over at Sneakerfiles you can see pics of the Zoom Kobe IV: Chaos. Inspired by Heath Ledger’s Joker character from The Dark Knight, the Zoom Kobe Chaos is purple and white, with a touch of green representing the Joker’s costume.

Foot Locker House of Hoops in Los Angeles will release these first on January 10th, The following week House of Hoops in Chicago and New York will debut them as well. Check here for more pics and info on the Nike Zoom Kobe IV: Chaos.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP