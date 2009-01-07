Over at Sneakerfiles you can see pics of the Zoom Kobe IV: Chaos. Inspired by Heath Ledger’s Joker character from The Dark Knight, the Zoom Kobe Chaos is purple and white, with a touch of green representing the Joker’s costume.

Foot Locker House of Hoops in Los Angeles will release these first on January 10th, The following week House of Hoops in Chicago and New York will debut them as well. Check here for more pics and info on the Nike Zoom Kobe IV: Chaos.