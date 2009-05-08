Nike Zoom Kobe IV: MLK Day Available Now

#Style – Kicks and Gear
05.08.09 9 years ago 6 Comments

If you haven’t picked them up already, the Nike Zoom Kobe IV: Martin Luther King Day special editions are available now.

If you don’t remember KB24 wore these on Martin Luther King day earlier this year. The actual release date was yesterday, but these are absolutely crazy so I had to show them to you, especially if you haven’t seen them already.

My boy Ralph 300 (yes that’s his name) hit me up and told me they aren’t sold out either. So if you’re in NYC stop by House of Hoops to cop a pair.

The Nike Zoom Kobe IV also is available at Foot Locker House of Hoops in Chicago and Los Angeles.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP