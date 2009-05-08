Nike Zoom Kobe IV: MLK Day Available Now

If you haven’t picked them up already, the Nike Zoom Kobe IV: Martin Luther King Day special editions are available now.

If you don’t remember KB24 wore these on Martin Luther King day earlier this year. The actual release date was yesterday, but these are absolutely crazy so I had to show them to you, especially if you haven’t seen them already.

My boy Ralph 300 (yes that’s his name) hit me up and told me they aren’t sold out either. So if you’re in NYC stop by House of Hoops to cop a pair.

The Nike Zoom Kobe IV also is available at Foot Locker House of Hoops in Chicago and Los Angeles.