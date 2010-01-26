Nike Zoom Kobe M.S. “Dark Knight”

01.26.10 9 years ago 14 Comments

Based on the success of the Zoom Kobe IV and Zoom Kobe V, Nike has come back with something amazing: the Zoom Kobe M.S. Designed for outdoor basketball, the Zoom Kobe M.S. (Make Sense) is based on the design of Zoom Kobe V, but all the materials are different. And unlike the ZKV’s one piece construction, the upper of the M.S. is constructed by different parts of leather.

As you can see in the pictures, the Zoom Kobe M.S. has a crazily patterned XDR (Extra Durable Rubber) sole designed for playing on outdoor courts, along with a carbon fiber spring plate that will also keep them strong. While American sneakerheads are surely dying for a pair of these, from what we’ve been able to gather, the Zoom Kobe M.S. will be an Asian exclusive model like all other XDR shoes.

What do you think?

Source: Kix-Files

