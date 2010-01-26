Nike Zoom Kobe M.S. “Dark Knight”

Based on the success of the Zoom Kobe IV and Zoom Kobe V, Nike has come back with something amazing: the Zoom Kobe M.S. Designed for outdoor basketball, the Zoom Kobe M.S. (Make Sense) is based on the design of Zoom Kobe V, but all the materials are different. And unlike the ZKV’s one piece construction, the upper of the M.S. is constructed by different parts of leather.
As you can see in the pictures, the Zoom Kobe M.S. has a crazily patterned XDR (Extra Durable Rubber) sole designed for playing on outdoor courts, along with a carbon fiber spring plate that will also keep them strong. While American sneakerheads are surely dying for a pair of these, from what we’ve been able to gather, the Zoom Kobe M.S. will be an Asian exclusive model like all other XDR shoes.
What do you think?
Source: Kix-Files
These is boody…In fact all Kobe’s are boody and I refuse to buy any until he drops a mid top version. I’ve ssen too many people get sprained ankles rocking the Kobe’s. HE says it doesn’t make a difference but that might just be to sell his shoes.
WEW
OK im feeling these.. Still fugly shoes but that colorway helps.. I’d go for these..
But shit i wouldnt even want to play in them.. i can fit these up somethin sick..
Oh please! I’ve been playing in a basketball academy for several years now and almost everybody on my team is rockin kobe shoes. All of them are low and i didn’t see one injury that was caused by the shoe beeing so low. If you land on someones foot for example, your ankle is goin to be sprained anyway. And for this years kobe 5’s, i have to say, they truly are, the best shoe that is out there. Peace
@ Big Shot Bob
you really think the best basketball player in the world, a dude who cares about the game above all else, would risk his health to sell shoes? that’s absurd. and by the way i’ve been playing in low kobe iv’s and kobe v’s for a year – play 4x a week and have never rolled my ankle.
Because people don’t sprain their ankles in high tops? If you land on someone’s foot, if enough pressure is applied in the wrong way, you’re gonna sprain your ankle – doesn’t matter what shoe you’re wearing. No amount of support that any flexible shoe material can provide is going to prevent that.
Football (soccer), handball players they all play with a low top, the sprained ankle argument is bogus.. i played both and basketball never had problems
BiG ShoT BoB – don’t like them? don’t buy them.. that’s it. mid top, high top, whatever, there’s always a sprained ankle here and there. Or are u going to tell me NBA players on regular bball shoes don’t get sprained ankles..
Say what you want but when I rock my Hyperdunks they give me a way tighter feel and are much more stable. If you play in them and have never got a sprain good for you. For me I have bad enough ankle problems as it is and don’t want to risk it. Just putting my opinion out there anyway. God forbid you say anything wrong in front of the Kobe dick riders. He could make he’s shoes out saran wrap and you guys would probably argue for them…LOL
ppl are stupid and im sick of ppl thinking every single shoe that gets posted is ugly. theres always that one hater who doesent like the shoe because it dont look like that space jams. these shoes r fresh and the kobes are the best shoes ive ever played in
I have a regular cheap color Kobe, and I must say, it’s the best shoe I’ve ever played in. It’s so strong and light and you definitely get lots of athletic movement. I’ve never rolled my ankle in this shoe and I play 5x a week, if not more (I’m a young coach, and play all hoops season).
I am a strong believer that high tops are as much of the reason for the growing amount of knee injuries as anything, and building strong ankles is a better way to protect from rolls and sprains than debilitating shoes.
These shoes are awesome, but I hope people keep hating so I can get them for cheap…
Big shotbob, I feel you man. Technically speaking, these Kobes may not lead to more sprained ankles but I sure couldn’t get past that mental barrier playing in them. You go with the shoes that you feel the most comfortable in and that means high-tops for me. Too many sprained ankles to worry about my ankles when I’m driving in the lane…
Ruhong couldn’t agree more bro… Had a game last night, just got my black/purple kobe V’s to play in and the dark knights just to have.. Let me tell you, I hesitated and didn’t even wear them last night for ball, wound up wearing my hyperdunks which give me all of that confidence and support! Definitely a mental block and barrier, but with my previous bad luck with ankle injuries (btw all coming down on someones foot) so it can happen in ANY SHOE, high top or low, i’m sure these are amazing either way! Going to have to man up and try them out soon!
Just played for the first time in my dark knights. Fucking sweet.
@big shot bob – wear ankle braces if your ankles are that bad. I have the hyperdunks and the kobe iv’s and the kobe’s have a far better feel to them. in fact they probably feel better on the ankles. so i see nothing wrong with the low cut kobe v’s. besides that this colorway is a wack they are great shoes. the all star editions is where its at tho
the hyperdunks are legit shoes but the kobe Vs…even better! you dont roll ur ankles just cuz theyre low top, i mean kobe wouldnt even be playing anymor would he?! the zk5s are legit, but i hav to say, the m.s. versions are kinda ugly…