Nike Zoom Kobe V – Big Stage

While having his way on the court to the tune of 30, 7, and 6 last night, Kobe and Nike Basketball debuted the newest pair of his signature sneakers, the Zoom Kobe V – Big Stage. Check out more details and pictures after the jump.

The white and gold design features laser embrodiored details of the accomplishments KB24 has achieved this season. Some of the details found on the kicks include 391 rebounds, 365 assists, 113 steals, the 25,207th point he broke the all-time Lakers scoring record with, and the 25,970 points he finished up the end of the season with. If the Celtics play the whole series as bad as they did in Game 1, Nike’s going to need to laser in one more number…5.

What do you think?

