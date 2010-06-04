Nike Zoom Kobe V – Big Stage

While having his way on the court to the tune of 30, 7, and 6 last night, Kobe and Nike Basketball debuted the newest pair of his signature sneakers, the Zoom Kobe V – Big Stage. Check out more details and pictures after the jump.
The white and gold design features laser embrodiored details of the accomplishments KB24 has achieved this season. Some of the details found on the kicks include 391 rebounds, 365 assists, 113 steals, the 25,207th point he broke the all-time Lakers scoring record with, and the 25,970 points he finished up the end of the season with. If the Celtics play the whole series as bad as they did in Game 1, Nike’s going to need to laser in one more number…5.
What do you think?
SICK, crisp colorway… i was trying to figure out what he was wearing last night… is this coming out in stores?
Tight. Very clean. Id wear these next season if i get the chance.
@1 – No word has come out on the release info yet. We’ll keep you posted
Clean. I don’t think they look as good as the away ZKIV Finals though. I guess we’ll have to wait until Game 3 to see what Nike is gonna turn out.
no release info just might mean they’re gonna cost more if the lakers win it this year
these are sick…i think nike is waiting to see what happens in the finals…if la closes in 6…these will be the mvp shoe..they will do what they did last year with the roads..the homes will be the “MVP” shoe so 5 or mvp will be lasered on …cant wait to see the road..if they win in 5 than the road when we see that will be the mvp..these will drop no doubt..lets all be patient..as the mamba says..one game at a time..watch him drop 30 and we will see how this plays out..sick shoe.cant wait to see the road..hope we get a lil purp in there..homes look very clean as white/gold. think the roads need a lil purp!
@1
I was trying to figure that shit out too.
I’m diggin’ these.