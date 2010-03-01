Nike Zoom Kobe V – Black/Deep Forest-Varsity Maize

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear
03.01.10 8 years ago 9 Comments

Last week, we showed you a preview of the extremely expensive and limited edition Kobe Bryant x Aston Martin version of the Nike Hyperdunk. But if you’ve held out thus far and are still looking for a pair of Kobe’s kicks, we recommend this new Black/Deep Forest-Varsity Maize colorway being released on March 4.

A limited number will be available at The MontalbÃ¡n Theatre (1615 Vine Street, Hollywood, CA 90028), so don’t sleep! Store hours are from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

I’ve never heard of a color combo called “Deep Forest-Varsity Maize,” but whatever Nike’s selling these days, I’m still buying.

What do you think?

Other Hot Kicks From Nike:
Nike Trainer SC 2010
Nike Hyperdunk: Kobe Bryant x Aston Martin
Nike Air Max LeBron VII P.S.
Kill Bill Pack: Big Nike High & Auto Flight High

Follow Adam on Twitter at @FloBombin.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSNIKENike BasketballNike Zoom Kobe VStyle - Kicks and GearThe MontalbÃ¡n Theatre

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP