Nike Zoom Kobe V – Black/Deep Forest-Varsity Maize

Last week, we showed you a preview of the extremely expensive and limited edition Kobe Bryant x Aston Martin version of the Nike Hyperdunk. But if you’ve held out thus far and are still looking for a pair of Kobe’s kicks, we recommend this new Black/Deep Forest-Varsity Maize colorway being released on March 4.

A limited number will be available at The MontalbÃ¡n Theatre (1615 Vine Street, Hollywood, CA 90028), so don’t sleep! Store hours are from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

I’ve never heard of a color combo called “Deep Forest-Varsity Maize,” but whatever Nike’s selling these days, I’m still buying.

What do you think?

