Nike Zoom Kobe V – Black/Deep Forest-Varsity Maize

Last week, we showed you a preview of the extremely expensive and limited edition Kobe Bryant x Aston Martin version of the Nike Hyperdunk. But if you’ve held out thus far and are still looking for a pair of Kobe’s kicks, we recommend this new Black/Deep Forest-Varsity Maize colorway being released on March 4.
A limited number will be available at The MontalbÃ¡n Theatre (1615 Vine Street, Hollywood, CA 90028), so don’t sleep! Store hours are from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM.
I’ve never heard of a color combo called “Deep Forest-Varsity Maize,” but whatever Nike’s selling these days, I’m still buying.
What do you think?
Nice, but inferior to the Dark Knight edition of the Zoom V.
Truuue – Dark Knight is definitely the best
Which are the Dark Knight ones?? Ive seen the Bruce Lee ones they are sick. Like these 2
Dark Knights:
[dimemag.com]
oh yeh i remember those, does kobe wear all these in games or not? or just for sale
Also, [sneakernews.com] (slightly different colorway).
Hmm…I haven’t made my mind up on these.
I like this one better than the Dark Knight version. I love low cut shoes! Nike did an awesome job!
i think i just jizzed my pants.
these are WAY better than the dark knights. damn…i really want a pair of these