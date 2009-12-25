Nike Zoom Kobe V “Chaos” & Air Max LeBron VII “Christmas”

If this didn’t hype you up for today’s Christmas Day matchup between Kobe Bryant and LeBron James, then this certainly will. While the Black Mamba debuted the Zoom Kobe V in front of media earlier this month in Los Angeles, he has yet to wear the shoe in a game. This afternoon, on the biggest of stages, that will change.
While Kobe will be wearing the Zoom Kobe V in a special Purple/Cyber White-Black colorway (that the internet has given the name “Chaos”), LeBron will also be unveiling a new look with the Air Max LeBron VII “Christmas”. Done in a special black and red gradient look, the LeBron VII “Christmas” features a photo of a young LeBron on the insole capturing him receiving his first basketball hoop.
If you have some extra holiday cash in your pocket, or you’re just jonesing for these new kicks as much as I am, you’ll be happy to know that today, December 25, both the Zoom Kobe V “Chaos” and the Air Max LeBron VII “Christmas” will be available for purchase at nikebasketball.com, and tomorrow, you’ll be able to buy the shoes at your favorite local retailer.
Are you copping a pair?
both are like a nice little consolation prize for anyone who missed out on the space jams.
SpaceJam or bust!
Lebrons look real dope but Nike plugs kobe wit way more exclusive color ways n style.. da bottom sole is crazy wit da lil dots
Nick Rob its called speckles haha. and damn i would go with the kobes anyday, Lebrons are always the same crap. Kobes is a def cop
Hypeeee!
How come Wade doesnt get any special make up?
Isnt suppose 2 b the face of JB?
Ray n Melo got more love than him.
Nice though on pulling the AJ1 though.
Merry xmas every1.
who will be the next jordan ,Lebrons or kobe?
These kobe’s are hot, so light and feel great! A must get for any player!!!
They both look really nice. I’d love to buy the LeBrons though
i agree, i love the kobe’s – they are the only basketball I’ve ever worn that I would feel comfortable going and running in – jogging-running – very comfortable and light shoes, and the best part is they allow your ankles to be athletic…
LeBron’s shoes look heavy!!
I like your style