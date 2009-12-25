Nike Zoom Kobe V “Chaos” & Air Max LeBron VII “Christmas”

#Kobe Bryant #LeBron James
12.25.09

If this didn’t hype you up for today’s Christmas Day matchup between Kobe Bryant and LeBron James, then this certainly will. While the Black Mamba debuted the Zoom Kobe V in front of media earlier this month in Los Angeles, he has yet to wear the shoe in a game. This afternoon, on the biggest of stages, that will change.

While Kobe will be wearing the Zoom Kobe V in a special Purple/Cyber White-Black colorway (that the internet has given the name “Chaos”), LeBron will also be unveiling a new look with the Air Max LeBron VII “Christmas”. Done in a special black and red gradient look, the LeBron VII “Christmas” features a photo of a young LeBron on the insole capturing him receiving his first basketball hoop.

If you have some extra holiday cash in your pocket, or you’re just jonesing for these new kicks as much as I am, you’ll be happy to know that today, December 25, both the Zoom Kobe V “Chaos” and the Air Max LeBron VII “Christmas” will be available for purchase at nikebasketball.com, and tomorrow, you’ll be able to buy the shoes at your favorite local retailer.

Are you copping a pair?

