Nike Zoom Kobe V – Lower Merion SMU

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Kobe Bryant
03.05.10 8 years ago 5 Comments

Kobe Bryant is a loyal dude. Not only does he hook up his teammates and sponsored schools, but he also takes care of his alma mater. During his last trip to Lower Merion High School in Ardmore, Pa., Kobe unveiled their special pair of the Nike Zoom Kobe V. This weekend, you can cop ’em too.

As a House of Hoops exclusive, the Nike Zoom Kobe V – Lower Merion SMU drops tomorrow, March 6. And if word around New York says anything about the other HOH locations, these are going to move fast!

What do you think?

Other Versions Of The Nike Zoom Kobe V:
Black/Deep Forest-Varsity Maize
Shannon Brown’s From The Dunk Contest
DeMar DeRozan’s From The Rookie/Sophomore Game
Rice High School
All-Star Game

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Kobe Bryant
TAGSFootlocker House of HoopsKOBE BRYANTLower Merion High SchoolNike Zoom Kobe VStyle - Kicks and Gear

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 20 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP