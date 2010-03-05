Kobe Bryant is a loyal dude. Not only does he hook up his teammates and sponsored schools, but he also takes care of his alma mater. During his last trip to Lower Merion High School in Ardmore, Pa., Kobe unveiled their special pair of the Nike Zoom Kobe V. This weekend, you can cop ’em too.

As a House of Hoops exclusive, the Nike Zoom Kobe V – Lower Merion SMU drops tomorrow, March 6. And if word around New York says anything about the other HOH locations, these are going to move fast!

Other Versions Of The Nike Zoom Kobe V:

– Black/Deep Forest-Varsity Maize

– Shannon Brown’s From The Dunk Contest

– DeMar DeRozan’s From The Rookie/Sophomore Game

– Rice High School

– All-Star Game

