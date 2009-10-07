Nike Zoom Kobe V Preview

Personally many of us in the office didn’t think that Nike could top the Zoom Kobe IV, but then we saw this: the Nike Zoom Kobe V. Following up on the huge success last year, the Zoom Kobe V seems like the logical place that the sneaker could evolve. Check after the jump for some more pics and colorways.
Source: Kix and the City
Excellent follow up – almost looks like the tennis shoes Rafa Nadal has been rocking this year,
I’m pleased they stuck with the low top design, the 4’s are amazing to play in – have they changed the look of the flywire though? or is that scrapped,
Full length zoom air would be a plus as well – they have a much cleaner look than the 4’s.
Like em…
they look like those shoes that make you jump higher
[www.sportsci.org]
they look terrible. but they’re probably very light. I think i’m gonna go for the lebrons this year
Those yellow ones are so ugly I doubt even a gypsy would wear them. Not feeling these ones…
I dig both these and the LeBrons.
Buuuuut, if Kobe’s signature is on the heel panel, I’m not down with that.
whew, good thing they changed the samples. these actually came out kinda dope
fffffffugly!
Can’t wait to see Wade’s Jordans. They are going to be hot.
Pity you are posting Fake shoes up on there, the real ones have skin-wire
kobe IV way better
Will stick with the IVs. V is wack
Wow who wants to hoop in cross trainers…I have bad enough ankle problems as it is.
Im sure they wont look that bad when you see different colors, maybe some lighter colors and when your actually holding them in your hands. Hey, does anyone know the release date ?
MAMBA NUMBER FIVE!
yeah man you were singin that shit.
these are wack
kinda feeling the black and purple’s.
and as far as the ankle comment goes; has nothing to do with what shoes you wear and everything to do with your training habits; and maybe to some degree genetics. low tops are actually BETTER for your ankles; and more importantly your knees. there is a reason you didn’t hear about so many ‘high’ ankle sprains, acl injuries, and microfracture surguries back in the day. all you have to do is grab the top of your high tops with your hands and bend it; how hard was that? now imagine someone approximately 200 lbs and the added forces of them stopping on a dime and reversing direction; what support do you really think you are getting?
spend more time barefoot or in socks to strength the muscles of your foot and ankles; and increase the amount of single leg training you do. preferably with proper instruction. if you have access to beaches, barefoot work on the sand is also great.
don’t believe the hype that the marketing genius’ have created for you.
Personally I like them, I think nike had the
idea for shoes u could use on your off dae and
relax in them. To all the haters get ur own sH#T
then we can talk.
Agree the IV’s were a classic design – these look like someone at the Nike design team let one of their designers go crazy and did not work! if this is the real final version I think we will be seeing them at the outlet center real fast.
Cannot beleive that Nike would have done this without alot of consumer testing???
well nike know every one will buy them weather they’re nice or not, cause a real basketballer does not care about the look of his shoe. does any one know the release date?
and the price tag?
I only wish the full “swoosh” was visible. Something bugs me about it being cut off. Other than that I like. I will buy these for sure.