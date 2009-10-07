Nike Zoom Kobe V Preview

Personally many of us in the office didn’t think that Nike could top the Zoom Kobe IV, but then we saw this: the Nike Zoom Kobe V. Following up on the huge success last year, the Zoom Kobe V seems like the logical place that the sneaker could evolve. Check after the jump for some more pics and colorways.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Source: Kix and the City