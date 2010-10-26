Nike Zoom Kobe V – Ring Ceremony

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #Kobe Bryant
10.26.10 8 years ago 5 Comments

What do you get when you win back-to-back titles? Well, other than a championship ring presented during the home opener tonight, how about a nice pair of signature kicks to wear as well. With that said, check out the latest iteration of the Nike Zoom Kobe V titled “Ring Ceremony.” Hitting shelves tomorrow after Kobe wears them tonight, you can see the shoe in multiple angles after the jump.

What do you think?

