Nike Zoom Kobe VI iD – DeMar DeRozan Player Exclusive

Toronto didn’t kill on the court this season, but at least they found out DeMar DeRozan is a keeper. Now with the dominating play of Jonas Valanciunas this summer in the U19 World Championships, things might be turning around for the Raptors. If anything, they’re at least holding it down in the sneaker game, as witnessed by these player exclusives for DeRozan.

DeRozan customized these Nike Zoom Kobe VI iDs with a red and black colorway, as well as the No. 10 stitched onto the heel and a “COMP10” on the tongue.

What do you think?

Source: Nice Kicks

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.