Nike Zoom Kobe VI – Kobe Bryant’s Christmas Day Shoe

Leave it to Nike Basketball to always introduce Kobe Bryant‘s new signature shoe during one of the biggest games of the year. So after dropping the Nike Zoom Kobe V – Chaos last year, check out the first colorway of the Nike Zoom Kobe VI slated to drop for this year’s game against the Heat.
What do you think?
Source: MarqueeSole
These shoes look like The Grench That Stole Christmas
This is what slimer’s poo looks like.
“The shoes the Grinch threw up on”
do they glow in the dark?
seriously – i know it’s gotta be something special for christmas but this is the bad kind of “special”…
joints is sick especially if they come in black in red or black or white…Brighten up.
Definitely can’t wait to see these hit the hardwood. And I’ll hopefully be there at the game too…
horrible get that green shit out of LA and back in Boston were it belongs
Looks like the Herpes Colorway
reptile like…Thats Mamba 4 ya
i love the Kobe Vs, and IVs…but these look pretty horrible. i just stocked up on 2 more pairs of Kobe Vs cuz I won’t be getting the VIs =(
should be purple and gold…….
Well Kober , I wish you alot of success with your new
Shoe Line, Besides the Neon Green I hope
You Offer it in Gold N Purple, but I know
that the color Shown is For Christmas
Time release. But we are all Celtic Haters
and you should know that. Send the Heat
Home CRYIN will ya.Your the GREATEST !!
Big George
anybody remember Hi-C ecto cooler thats what these look like but with bumps all over not a good loke in my opinion
Are they going to be for sale to the public?