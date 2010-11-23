Nike Zoom Kobe VI – Kobe Bryant’s Christmas Day Shoe

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #Kobe Bryant
11.23.10 8 years ago 15 Comments

Leave it to Nike Basketball to always introduce Kobe Bryant‘s new signature shoe during one of the biggest games of the year. So after dropping the Nike Zoom Kobe V – Chaos last year, check out the first colorway of the Nike Zoom Kobe VI slated to drop for this year’s game against the Heat.

What do you think?

Source: MarqueeSole

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear#Kobe Bryant
TAGSKOBE BRYANTNIKENike BasketballNike Zoom Kobe VINike Zoom Kobe VI - ChristmasStyle - Kicks and Gear

