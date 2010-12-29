Nike Zoom Kobe VI – Rice Player Exclusive

12.29.10 8 years ago 2 Comments

What do you get when you’re one of high school basketball’s best programs? Well, other than tons of talent each year, you get some sick gear too. Especially when you’re Kobe‘s favorite New York high school. With that, check out the exclusive version of the Nike Zoom Kobe VI made for Rice High School (Harlem, N.Y.) below.

Source: Nice Kicks

TOPICS
TAGS

