Nike Zoom Kobe VI Terrarium

We showed you Kobe Bryant‘s Christmas Day colorway of the Nike Zoom Kobe VI last week, but I doubt you’ve seem this extremely limited edition accessory to go with it. On Sunday morning, 24 terrariums were available at L.A.’s Nike Vault to showcase the Black Mamba’s new kicks in their natural habitat. Check it out:
The terrariums sold for $350 each and included a pair of the Black/Dark Grey/White/Del Sol colorway of the Kobe VI.
What do you think?
They a lil to high don’t think I’ll buy them if I had the extra money…will just get the general release for 130 plus I’m not in the ny area
Suberzat.. a little too high?? haha how about wayyyy too high. get the GR’s for 130 and buy urself an aquarium to throw em in and have $150 leftover for something better lol. but wut does being in the ny area have to do with shoes that were released in LA (“24 terrariums were available at L.A.’s Nike Vault”)? c’mon you know LA got it like that! only thing NY gets are some ugly ass john wall exclusive reeboks haha.
Yea u so right picked up my Kobe vi yesterday but yea with the extra 150 would have brought some more kobes but even when the aston Martin kobes came out I was like wow at the price tag smh
I got mine and they feel great! Come on LA is so new to the shoe release game… NY been doing the exclusive shoe release since shell toe adidas. You must be a yungin.
Those are nice!
Damn, they look slick and not too flashy. The snake look looks deadly, if I was guarding Kobe man I’d be downright terrified.
The gold swoosh is ill, and the logo on the tongue is pretty solid.