Nike Zoom Kobe VI Terrarium

We showed you Kobe Bryant‘s Christmas Day colorway of the Nike Zoom Kobe VI last week, but I doubt you’ve seem this extremely limited edition accessory to go with it. On Sunday morning, 24 terrariums were available at L.A.’s Nike Vault to showcase the Black Mamba’s new kicks in their natural habitat. Check it out:

The terrariums sold for $350 each and included a pair of the Black/Dark Grey/White/Del Sol colorway of the Kobe VI.

What do you think?

