Nike Zoom Kobe VI Terrarium

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #Kobe Bryant
12.27.10 8 years ago 5 Comments

We showed you Kobe Bryant‘s Christmas Day colorway of the Nike Zoom Kobe VI last week, but I doubt you’ve seem this extremely limited edition accessory to go with it. On Sunday morning, 24 terrariums were available at L.A.’s Nike Vault to showcase the Black Mamba’s new kicks in their natural habitat. Check it out:

The terrariums sold for $350 each and included a pair of the Black/Dark Grey/White/Del Sol colorway of the Kobe VI.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear#Kobe Bryant
TAGSKOBE BRYANTNIKENike BasketballNike Zoom Kobe VIReal StoriesStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP