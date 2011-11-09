Nike Zoom Kobe VI – Westchester High School Player Exclusive

If you’re looking for a great program and some great swag in your high school choice, Westchester High School in L.A. just may be the spot for you. As one of the elite Nike Basketball schools in the nation, you know you’re going to get hooked up. With that, check out their exclusive version of the Nike Zoom Kobe VI.

Source: Nike Vault via Nice Kicks

