You’re seeing sneakers get more flamboyant seemingly every month, and this new design from the people at Nike Basketball is as wild as they come. Nobody has released better colorways than Kobe Bryant‘s signature line this year, and they keep it up with the Nike Zoom Kobe VII “What The Kobe” edition. Crazy laces, poison dart frog inner lining, paint splattered heel counter with a cheetah and shark upper, and purple Flywire turn this into the Mr. Potato Head of kicks.

