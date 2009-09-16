Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier III – New Colorways

09.16.09

Nike and LeBron James have had a fairly busy offseason. Between confiscating videos to launching global press tours, the powers at be in Beaverton have done all they can to make sure you don’t forget about the kid from Akron. Take for example the House of Hoops exclusive colorways of the Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier III‘s that are dropping this Friday in Harlem.

For all your New Yorkers, there will be a Christ The King, St. Vincent-St. Mary’s and Think Pink colorway. The Think Pink edition are made to create awareness and help fund breast cancer research to commemorate the Kay Yow/WBCA Cancer Foundation. They feature a white upper with pink patent leather accents on the toe heel while pink contrast stitching lines the toe strap which showcases a pink ribbon across it.

The Christ the King and SV-SM kicks will be dropping Friday, September 18th while the Think Pinks are expcted to hit shelves the day before on the Thursday, September 17th. Proceeds from sales of the Think Pinks will go directly to the Kay Yow/WBCA Cancer Foundation.

Source: Kix and the City

LeBron James
Christ the King Footlocker House of Hoops Kay Yow LeBron James NIKE Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier III Saint Vincent-Saint Mary

