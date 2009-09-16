Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier III – New Colorways

Nike and LeBron James have had a fairly busy offseason. Between confiscating videos to launching global press tours, the powers at be in Beaverton have done all they can to make sure you don’t forget about the kid from Akron. Take for example the House of Hoops exclusive colorways of the Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier III‘s that are dropping this Friday in Harlem.
For all your New Yorkers, there will be a Christ The King, St. Vincent-St. Mary’s and Think Pink colorway. The Think Pink edition are made to create awareness and help fund breast cancer research to commemorate the Kay Yow/WBCA Cancer Foundation. They feature a white upper with pink patent leather accents on the toe heel while pink contrast stitching lines the toe strap which showcases a pink ribbon across it.
The Christ the King and SV-SM kicks will be dropping Friday, September 18th while the Think Pinks are expcted to hit shelves the day before on the Thursday, September 17th. Proceeds from sales of the Think Pinks will go directly to the Kay Yow/WBCA Cancer Foundation.
Source: Kix and the City
pink? hahaha! so friggin’ gay… imagine urself rockin’ pink sneaks… mayne… effin’ crazy… :)
yeah, supporting cancer research is so gay…
i mean, Mellmeister, if you had game instead of garbage…you could wear whatever you want on the court and dudes couldn’t say sh*t.
Those shoes are so damn ugly. There’s a reason Nike loses money on the lebron brand. God damn, what is that? Velcro on the kicks??
As much as I would love to save the tatas, I will stick to my hyperizers, thank you very much
these look like the shoes with velcro my kids have to wear, cause they can’t tie laces yet
Lebron, nobody should be witnessing this crap
those kicks just look crazy heavy
‘brons have always been ugly
Ugly as they are, they are great shoe for the big men down low.
I hope those “pinks” are for the ladies….yikes!
^^ Those ladies wearing them pink joints can post up on me all day
Razzle you wouldn’t be saying that if you had seen a WNBA game. Some of those centres… God damn, you wouldn’t bust a nut in your hand and throw it at them. yikes.
I never understood the hate for LeBron’s kicks. Yeah, they look heavy, but have you seen how he plays? A lowcut lightweight shoe (ala Kobe IV) wouldn’t benefit his style of play.
With that being said, these are dope. See ya’ll at House of Hoops.
man i never went to Christ the King but i would love to cop those
the pink ones are 4 the ladies to me the only way i see a dude rocking them is on the court in the fight against Breast cancer in honor of a female friend/wife or something..
I know I’m a guy..but them Pinks are crazy hot.I would love to see every woman’s team in America that wears Nike have those on during that Cancer period.
All basketball shoes today have velcrow obviously guys arent going to wearb pink shoes but im a girl and im getting them these shoes are awesom you people need to shut up
Those new 3 colour ways for the LeBron Soldier 3 are very cool in my opinion..I like the green and maroon..