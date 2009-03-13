Take a look at exclusive pics from KixAndTheCity.com of LeBron James’ playoff shoe , the Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier III.

If you’re keeping track this is King James’ other set of signature shoes he’s been rocking in the playoffs. The Soldiers have always been lighter than the Zoom LeBrons so maybe that is the method behind this sneaker switching madness. Most guys in the League will tell you that the playoffs are a totally different season anyway.

