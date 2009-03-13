Take a look at exclusive pics from KixAndTheCity.com of LeBron James’ playoff shoe , the Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier III.
If you’re keeping track this is King James’ other set of signature shoes he’s been rocking in the playoffs. The Soldiers have always been lighter than the Zoom LeBrons so maybe that is the method behind this sneaker switching madness. Most guys in the League will tell you that the playoffs are a totally different season anyway.
looks heavy. i hope the Cavs make it to the finals.
These are fire and I got to get my hands on these. More for wearing off the court though.
Great looking sneaker. Much better than the II IMO.
CGF what are you hoopin in now? Have you messed with the Foam Lites?
These really remind me of Elton Brands signatures from Converse… right down to the name/number symbol on the strap.
Yeah those are pretty tough.
these are supposively the lightest LBJ shoe and i love all of his shoes because they are soooo comfortable.
I feeling them joints right there.
These aren’t heavy. Didn’t you hear! They are about the same weight as the hyperdunks!
apparently there lighter then the hyperdunks
11 ounces or something
I just got the soilder 2 a few months ago and now they come out with the third! This sucks! But the shoes look cool. Now I want the soilder 3 and kobe’s 4th.
Maybe they will make a 10 oz. shoe next!
I actually got these when they came out and tried them out two days ago. They are some pretty sweet shoes. They are light and definitely give the grip you need. The only problem I had was playing in them the first time I went a little too hard and got some blisters on both toes and both popped while one ripped off. So besides that, the shoes were awesome. Very comfortable, light, and durable(from what I could see).