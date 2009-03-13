Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier III

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #Sneakers #LeBron James
03.13.09 9 years ago 16 Comments

Take a look at exclusive pics from KixAndTheCity.com of LeBron James’ playoff shoe , the Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier III.

If you’re keeping track this is King James’ other set of signature shoes he’s been rocking in the playoffs. The Soldiers have always been lighter than the Zoom LeBrons so maybe that is the method behind this sneaker switching madness. Most guys in the League will tell you that the playoffs are a totally different season anyway.

For more info on price and the release date hit up http://www.KixAndTheCity.com

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear#Sneakers#LeBron James
TAGSLeBron JamesNIKESNEAKERSStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP