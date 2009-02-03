Our boy Rich ‘Maze’ Lopez of KixAndTheCity.com posted pics of LeBron’s Nike Zoom LeBron VI All-Star sneakers. Since these dropped I have been saying that the Zoom LeBron VI right now is the perfect on/off court shoe.
Now usually you guys don’t agree with my taste in sneakers, but I haven’t had too many complaints with the Zoom LeBron VI. Most of you guys have been taken back by all the different colorways but you guys actually like the sneaker.
These joints will obviously be worn All-Star weekend where ‘Bron will try to take home another ASG MVP. Hit up http://www.KixAndTheCity.com for more info and pics of the Nike Zoom LeBron VI All-Star Edition.
Whoever designs bron sneaks should be fired.
they look a little “boot-ish” … thick laces, and big holes for them, and the sole is thick as hell too….
bron is 6-8 270 tho, maybe they look normal on him
What is up with the stitches on the sole? The colourway is aight, the shoe is aight, but those crazy stitches make it look like a highrise shoe for midgets…
What’s with the shoe and the pic showing LRJ23?
Shouldn’t that read LBJ23?
These are nice. Out of all the LeBron’s these are the lightest on my feet (on the court) and look the nicest by far (after the game).
Maybe they did fire the guy designing them… and then they came up with these. But these colorways are kind of driving me nuts.
LL
HEY CHRIS SIZE 9 PLEASE
JA…
His middle name is “Raymone”
barf
Like the colorway – Bron shoes will always be moon boots, but they look good on him because he does go 6-9 270,
Those are the best colors that I have seen so far, I like the first colorway too which was black, white, and red, almost copped those, still might
His middle name should be “Raymoney”
can someone tell me what kind of jordans Jerome Dyson has on in this picture?
[d.yimg.com]
those soles look like they about 3 inches thick. wtf.
elevator shoes LMAO!
good colorway, though
@ youdontknow, i think those are jordan 6 rings. Not a clear picture, so I might be wrong.
Hi JA, LRJ = LeBron Raymone James. Nike used LRJ in all LeBron III – VI shoes. [i9.photobucket.com]
hey, can anyone tell me what shoes these are? [samuelgreenberg.wordpress.com]
thanks.
Hey UConn07,
Thanks for checking out my blog. I have updated my entry since when you saw it. He was wearing red Hyperdunks.
You can get more information here: [www.samuelgreenberg.wordpress.com]