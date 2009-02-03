Nike Zoom LeBron VI: All-Star Edition

#Style – Kicks and Gear
02.03.09 10 years ago 17 Comments
‘Bron’s All-Star
Kicks

Our boy Rich ‘Maze’ Lopez of KixAndTheCity.com posted pics of LeBron’s Nike Zoom LeBron VI All-Star sneakers. Since these dropped I have been saying that the Zoom LeBron VI right now is the perfect on/off court shoe.

Now usually you guys don’t agree with my taste in sneakers, but I haven’t had too many complaints with the Zoom LeBron VI. Most of you guys have been taken back by all the different colorways but you guys actually like the sneaker.

These joints will obviously be worn All-Star weekend where ‘Bron will try to take home another ASG MVP. Hit up http://www.KixAndTheCity.com for more info and pics of the Nike Zoom LeBron VI All-Star Edition.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSALL STARDimeMagStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP