Our boy Rich ‘Maze’ Lopez of KixAndTheCity.com posted pics of LeBron’s Nike Zoom LeBron VI All-Star sneakers. Since these dropped I have been saying that the Zoom LeBron VI right now is the perfect on/off court shoe.

Now usually you guys don’t agree with my taste in sneakers, but I haven’t had too many complaints with the Zoom LeBron VI. Most of you guys have been taken back by all the different colorways but you guys actually like the sneaker.

These joints will obviously be worn All-Star weekend where ‘Bron will try to take home another ASG MVP. Hit up http://www.KixAndTheCity.com for more info and pics of the Nike Zoom LeBron VI All-Star Edition.