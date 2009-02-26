Nike Zoom LeBron VI: Summit Lake Hornets

#Style – Kicks and Gear
02.26.09 9 years ago 8 Comments
Summit Lake Hornets

The LeBron madness is far from over. After already releasing a plethora of colors and special make-ups for his Zoom LeBron VI, Nike is releasing a few more this March, starting with these…

The Summit Lake Hornets Zoom LeBron VI pay homage to LeBron’s middle school days. We’re sure King James was dropping buckets left and right back then too. I’m feeling these joints, I definitely would rock them…but then again I am a little biased because I am a huge fan of the Zoom LeBron VI.

Shouts out to Rich ‘Maze’ Lopez for the pics. Hit up http://www.KixAndTheCity.com for more info.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP