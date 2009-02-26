Nike Zoom LeBron VI: Summit Lake Hornets

The LeBron madness is far from over. After already releasing a plethora of colors and special make-ups for his Zoom LeBron VI, Nike is releasing a few more this March, starting with these…

The Summit Lake Hornets Zoom LeBron VI pay homage to LeBron’s middle school days. We’re sure King James was dropping buckets left and right back then too. I’m feeling these joints, I definitely would rock them…but then again I am a little biased because I am a huge fan of the Zoom LeBron VI.

Shouts out to Rich ‘Maze’ Lopez for the pics. Hit up http://www.KixAndTheCity.com for more info.