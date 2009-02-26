Nike Zoom LeBron VI: Summit Lake Hornets

The LeBron madness is far from over. After already releasing a plethora of colors and special make-ups for his Zoom LeBron VI, Nike is releasing a few more this March, starting with these…
The Summit Lake Hornets Zoom LeBron VI pay homage to LeBron’s middle school days. We’re sure King James was dropping buckets left and right back then too. I’m feeling these joints, I definitely would rock them…but then again I am a little biased because I am a huge fan of the Zoom LeBron VI.
Shouts out to Rich ‘Maze’ Lopez for the pics. Hit up http://www.KixAndTheCity.com for more info.
I have some Kobe’s that look just like this shoe. Is Born trying to bite off Bean now?
Seems like the LeBron madness will never be over!
Oh well. The shoes are ok.
Is he going to have some in honor of his elementary school?
Must be nice!
THESE ARE OK BUT ITS GETTIN A BIT MUCH WITH THE LIMITED ISH! JUST DROP THEM EVERY MONTH IN STORES AND WATCH HOW MUCH FANS HE WOULD HAVE. I DONT SEE ANY KIDS ROCKING BRONS LIKE THEY DID MIKE WHEN I WAS COMING UP.
CGF WHATS GOOD! MARINO SAID CONGRATS AND WHAT UP!
Marino from Stadium Stuff in ATL?! If so, tell him I said what’s good?!?!
-cgf
Best looking Brons I ever seen.But his shoes stink and they need a new designer pronto.Give him Penny old designer and he would sell Mike numbers.
Chris, these are actually the Charlotte Hornets tribute edition, not the Summit Lake Hornets edition. And you getting shoutouts from the Stadium Stuff crew?? Man, the internet is great.
I WILL LET MARINO KNOW. THIS IS BIGDEE WHO BALLED AT CAU AND WORKED WITH YOU BACK AT STADIUM STUFF. I SEE YOU ON YA GRIND HOMIE. CONGRATS ON THE SHOW TOO. YOUR ARTICALS HAVE BEEN ON POINT GREAT INSIGHT. HOLLA AT ME NEXT TIME YOU IN THE “A”.