Nike Zoom MVP Steve Nash Special Makeup

Though the Suns aren’t guaranteed to make the playoffs, Steve Nash already has a sick makeup of his Nike Zoom MVP’s if PHX is able to break through and grab one of the last spots.
Our boy Rich Lopez from KixandtheCity.com put us up on these, a real clean look which could work both on and off the court.
Of all the features that these have, which includes a couple performance elements – Nike’s Optimal Motion midsole and Zoom Air in the heel, I gotta say that my favorite thing about this pair is the laces. The LeBron Six makeup with the red-and-white laces are my favorite of all those colorways.
Likewise, these black-and-orange laces are hot – they tie everything together on these. They’ll be available sometime in April, whether or not the Suns are in the playoffs.
WEAK just like NASH’s TWO overrated MVP’s
i’ve played in these a bunch and they’re a great on-court shoe…my 3 favorites to play in over the last year have been the new Kobes, the Hyperdunk, and these Nashes.
Love ’em!
you as good as nash Az? i bet your not so STFU
Hot ass….
Let’s just hope these shoes help Steve Nash play better defense
This shoes are weak. Tell Nike and Nash to step their shoe game up.
As for Nash’s on court game, let your back up PG come in a feed Shaq the ball, atleast the back up can play some defense.
Defense sold seperately
LOL….(D sold seperately)
off topic…does someone know how i can send an email to The Sports Guy, i can’t find anything on his homepage…
Bad jokes are on sale also. Nash destroys your PG – you rely on old stereotypes. Just so everyone knows, TP can’t play defense either.
the shoes are nice
@dag, ya nash destroys plenty of pgs in the regular season. The age of a stereotype doesn’t matter if it never changes..So nash can kiss TPs rings as TP drops 30 on him and ends his season AGAINlol
Ha, you’re right, Bron. I have to give you that. But TP can say that to 95 percent of the PGs in the League today, so I think Nash will take that!
Speaking of which, we all know that there are only…what…4 active coaches in the League with rings (Larry Brown, Pop, Phil Jackson…and Doc Rivers haha). But how many PGs are there with rings? Chauncey, TP, Derek Fisher, Rondo…is that it? J Will/GP have retired. Of those, who were in the top 3 on their team? TP and Chauncey for sure, but Rondo wasn’t and D Fish probably wasn’t. And TP isn’t really a prototypical PG. Kind of makes you wonder what makes a championship team (dominant big man cough cough).
First of all these Steve Nash shoes are amazing, and second of all Steve Nash is one of the top three PG’s in the whole NBA behind CP3 and Deron Williams. Steve averages like 9.7 assists per game and is third in the “WHOLE NBA” behind Deron Williams CP3. Hey AZ, Nash deserved his “Back to Back” MVP’s and should have won 3 MVP’s in a row, It is not like I see u out there in the NBA and averaging close to 10 assists and 16 points a game!
nash is the best point gaurd in the nba. idc about cp3 or derron williamsl. nash is the best passer in the game no matter what the stats say. he has a great shot and hits clutch shots and free throws. 2 time mvp! he deserves even for than that Az. he does so much on the court and off. hes by far the best point guard! what other point gaurd could play pro basketball and soccer if he wanted too?!!!none! he’s athletic and a great guy. stop talkin trash about him. no body does the job better than nash