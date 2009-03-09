Nike Zoom MVP Steve Nash Special Makeup

Though the Suns aren’t guaranteed to make the playoffs, Steve Nash already has a sick makeup of his Nike Zoom MVP’s if PHX is able to break through and grab one of the last spots.

Our boy Rich Lopez from KixandtheCity.com put us up on these, a real clean look which could work both on and off the court.

Of all the features that these have, which includes a couple performance elements – Nike’s Optimal Motion midsole and Zoom Air in the heel, I gotta say that my favorite thing about this pair is the laces. The LeBron Six makeup with the red-and-white laces are my favorite of all those colorways.

Likewise, these black-and-orange laces are hot – they tie everything together on these. They’ll be available sometime in April, whether or not the Suns are in the playoffs.