Nike Zoom Skyposite “Kryptonate”

09.24.09 9 years ago 8 Comments

Without a doubt, one of the hottest releases of the year was the Nike Foamposite Lite that Nate Robinson wore during dunk contest last February. Following the success of the “Kryptonate,” Nike will be dropping the Zoom Skyposite version this December at House of Hoops. This is a must.

The upper features the green to yellow fade and a white Swoosh while the inside collar, laces and midsole are all black. The shoes also have a black and translucent rubber outsole with a neon Nike logo in the middle.

What do you think?

Source: Foot Locker Unlocked

