Nike Zoom Soldier III – Ohio State Player Exclusive

So you’ve seen the kicks for Syracuse and Gonzaga, but what about some of the other teams that are playing today? It’s widely believed that if LeBron had to go to college, he would have head to Ohio State. Check out the Nike Zoom Soldier IIIs that the Buckeyes will be rocking later today.

What do you think?

