Nike Zoom Soldier III – Ohio State Player Exclusive

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear
03.21.10 8 years ago 4 Comments

So you’ve seen the kicks for Syracuse and Gonzaga, but what about some of the other teams that are playing today? It’s widely believed that if LeBron had to go to college, he would have head to Ohio State. Check out the Nike Zoom Soldier IIIs that the Buckeyes will be rocking later today.

What do you think?

Other College Basketball Kicks:
NIKEiD Hyperdunk – Gonzaga Player Exclusive
Syracuse’s Melo M6, NIKEiD Hyperdunk & HyperElite Jersey
Jordan Icons â€“ Marquette Player Exclusive
Jordan Icons â€“ Georgetown Player Exclusive
Jordan Icons â€“ Cal Player Exclusive
NIKEiD Hyperdunk â€“ St. John’s Player Exclusive

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSNIKENike NasketballNike Zoom Soldier IIIohio stateReal StoriesStyle - Kicks and Gear

