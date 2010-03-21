NIKEiD Hyperdunk – Michigan State Player Exclusive

Tom Izzo has coached Michigan State to the Final Four five times since he arrived in East Lansing in 1995. This year, the Spartans certainly hope to eclipse last year’s National Championship runner-up performance, but will settle for a trip back to the Sweet 16. When the Spartans take the court today against Maryland, check out the NIKEiD Hyperdunks that they’ll be sporting.

What do you think?

Other College Basketball Kicks:

