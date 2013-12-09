Nike’s Kobe Bryant Comeback Commercial Narrated By Ice Cube

#Nike #Ice Cube #Video #Kobe Bryant
12.08.13 5 years ago

We’ve already seen the Lakers video announcing Kobe Bryant‘s return, and earlier today, the NBA’s version, but now we get to see a strong Nike iteration, narrated by Ice Cube, so you know it’ll come from the heart. Cube doesn’t play when it comes to his Lakers.

The former N.W.A emcee brings a special gravitas to the ending line of the spot: “If he didn’t come back to the game, he’d still be a living legend [dramatic pause] But he wouldn’t be Kobe Bryant.”

So far in Kobe’s return tonight, where the Raptors lead the Lakers 51-47 at the half, he has five points (2-for-5 from the field), four rebounds, three assists, a steal and three turnovers in a little under 15 minutes of action.

What do you think of Kobe’s return so far?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Ice Cube#Video#Kobe Bryant
TAGSDimeMagice cubeKOBE BRYANTLOS ANGELES LAKERSNIKETORONTO RAPTORSvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP