Nike’s Limited Edition UConn National Championship Collection

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear
04.08.14 4 years ago

No one saw this coming. After a year off from the NCAA tournament, and an up-and-down roller coaster season that included an absolute thumping at the hands of Louisville, the UConn Huskies weren’t supposed to make a deep run in the tournament, let alone win the whole thing.

Now, after seeing them beat Kentucky by six for all the marbles last night, Nike has unveiled their tribute for the champs. Already available at Nike.com is the official championship t-shirt (“Lone Star Statement”) and hat, which was worn on-court by the players as they celebrated the win.

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGS2014 NCAA TOURNAMENTNIKENike BasketballStyle - Kicks and GearUConn

