Nikola Jokic Announced He Won’t Play For Serbia In Olympic Qualifying

Nikola Jokic, the NBA’s reigning Most Valuable Player, will not play for the Serbian National Team in the lead-up to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

In a statement attributed to Jokic, the Nuggets star will not play for the Serbian National Team at upcoming Olympic qualifiers. Per ESPN, Jokic stated, “The simple condition of my body requires a longer absence from the field for recover and an inevitability that I must accept.” He added that him not playing in qualifying games was at the Nuggets’ suggestion.

It is unclear if Jokic will play in the Olympics if Serbia qualifies without him, but the task of qualifying becomes far more daunting without Jokic on the team. There are others NBA players on the roster — most notably Boban Marjanovic, Bogdan Bogdanovic (who, it must be said, is still in the playoffs with the Atlanta Hawks), and Nemanja Bjelica — but none close to the level of Jokic. Serbia won the silver medal back at the 2016 Olympics with Jokic.

Jokic was also third in the NBA minutes played this last season and didn’t miss a game. Denver being concerned about him getting time off after a long season is more than fair. It’s also reflective of a decision many stars will have to make for the Olympics.