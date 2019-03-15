Nikola Jokic Sunk Luka Doncic And The Mavs With A Buzzer-Beater

03.15.19 35 mins ago

NBA on TNT

The Denver Nuggets continue to play fun basketball as the NBA’s regular season hits the stretch run, and once again it was Nikola Jokic hitting a big shot to deliver a win in the clutch. Jokic hit a buzzer-beater at home on Thursday night to sink a feisty Dallas Mavericks team led by Luka Doncic, who moments earlier had given the Mavs the lead with a clutch shot.

The game was electric in the final moments, with rookie superstar Luka Doncic giving the Mavericks a lead with less than 10 seconds left when he drove the lane and beat a double-team for a massive dunk.

But the international showdown ended with Jokic getting the last shot, and he did what he does best — use his size and ball handling skills to drive the lane himself, putting up a runner that fell as the buzzer sounded.

TAGSdallas mavericksDENVER NUGGETSluka doncicNikola Jokic
