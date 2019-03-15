Nikola Jokic Sunk Luka Doncic And The Mavs With A Buzzer-Beater

NBA on TNT

The Denver Nuggets continue to play fun basketball as the NBA’s regular season hits the stretch run, and once again it was Nikola Jokic hitting a big shot to deliver a win in the clutch. Jokic hit a buzzer-beater at home on Thursday night to sink a feisty Dallas Mavericks team led by Luka Doncic, who moments earlier had given the Mavs the lead with a clutch shot.

The game was electric in the final moments, with rookie superstar Luka Doncic giving the Mavericks a lead with less than 10 seconds left when he drove the lane and beat a double-team for a massive dunk.

OH MY GOD you have to see what Luka Doncic just did 😱 pic.twitter.com/6VYsD0PsT6 — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) March 15, 2019

But the international showdown ended with Jokic getting the last shot, and he did what he does best — use his size and ball handling skills to drive the lane himself, putting up a runner that fell as the buzzer sounded.