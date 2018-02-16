Nikola Jokic Set The Record For The Fastest Triple-Double In NBA History

Associate Editor
02.15.18

Getty Image

When it comes to uniquely talented basketball players in Thursday night’s game between Denver and Milwaukee, the name that will pop into everyone’s mind first is Giannis Antetokounmpo. But while the Nuggets don’t have a player as freaky as Antetokounmpo, they do have Nikola Jokic, who is capable of doing some absurd stuff whenever he takes the floor.

Jokic has the scoring touch and rebounding ability you want out of a big man, and possesses a handful of other skills that are really fun. He can stretch the floor, and due to his court vision and passing ability, you cannot leave teammates open around him.

All of those thing came together on Thursday night, as Jokic recorded a triple-double against Milwaukee. This isn’t too crazy — he has four on the year — but what is insane is that Jokic did this faster than any other player in NBA history.

Around The Web

TAGSDENVER NUGGETSNikola Jokic

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP