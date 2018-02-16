Getty Image

When it comes to uniquely talented basketball players in Thursday night’s game between Denver and Milwaukee, the name that will pop into everyone’s mind first is Giannis Antetokounmpo. But while the Nuggets don’t have a player as freaky as Antetokounmpo, they do have Nikola Jokic, who is capable of doing some absurd stuff whenever he takes the floor.

Jokic has the scoring touch and rebounding ability you want out of a big man, and possesses a handful of other skills that are really fun. He can stretch the floor, and due to his court vision and passing ability, you cannot leave teammates open around him.

All of those thing came together on Thursday night, as Jokic recorded a triple-double against Milwaukee. This isn’t too crazy — he has four on the year — but what is insane is that Jokic did this faster than any other player in NBA history.