The Denver Nuggets bounced back from getting dominated in Game 1 by the Clippers to turn the tables and lead wire-to-wire in a Game 2 victory to even the series at 1-1. They started out making just about everything on offense, hitting 70 percent of their first quarter shots to take a 44-25 lead and played some tremendous defense the rest of the way to hold on for a win (which isn’t exactly a hallmark of this Nuggets team).

Jamal Murray led Denver with 27 points, but Nikola Jokic was sensational on Saturday night with 26 points and 18 rebounds, serving as a catalyst early for their hot start. Jokic isn’t always as aggressive or assertive as many would like him to be given his immense talents, but when the Denver offense is working right, his patience is an tremendous asset for a team that needs that steady hand. That was the case on Saturday, as he surveyed the excellent L.A. defense and made the right decisions over and over.

After the game, he was asked about that patience and why he plays so under control, and his response was a spectacularly matter of fact answer.

Nikola Jokic on why he’s so patient on offense: “I’m patient because I cannot really run fast. That’s my only option.” — Mike Singer (@msinger) September 6, 2020

Jokic’s lack of quick twitch athleticism is well known and it’s part of what makes him so unique as an NBA star. In a league full of some of the world’s greatest athletes, he is capable of dominating while moving at what appears to be half speed, playing at a rhythm that’s all his own. Understanding those limitations is part of what makes him so great, as he knows who he is and what he is good at, never deviating or trying things he can’t do. The result is a truly 1-of-1 style that sees him score and facilitate with ease as even in a game where everyone moves so quickly, he seems to see it all slowed down to his tempo.