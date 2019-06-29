Nikola Mirotic Will Leave The NBA And Join Barcelona

Getty Image

Nikola Mirotic was an interesting name in free agency. He was traded from the New Orleans Pelicans to the Milwaukee Bucks at the trade deadline, and considering the gobs of cash the Bucks had to spend elsewhere, he seemed primed to head somewhere else. That will end up being the case, but his destination is rather shocking.

Rumblings popped up earlier in the day that Mirotic was considering returning to Europe and playing for Barcelona. Those reports were eventually confirmed by Shams Charania of The Athletic, who says Mirotic is headed to Catalonia.

Nikola Mirotić is negotiating deal with Barcelona's basketball club, is "optimistic" about playing for the team next season, via @sport pic.twitter.com/yeyhIMVz4o — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) June 29, 2019

NBA free agent Nikola Mirotic has decided to sign with Euroleague club Barcelona, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Mirotic was in the market for $45-50M total in contract in the NBA. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 29, 2019

Mirotic started his professional career and established himself as one of Europe’s best players while suiting up for Real Madrid, so from that respect, it’s a surprise that he’s decided to join their rivals. Mirotic also suits up for Spain’s national team, and was on their bronze medal-winning side at the 2016 Olympics.

It’s unclear if Mirotic, who is 28, plans on staying in Spain for a spell before returning stateside or if this is where he plans to spend the rest of his professional career. As a member of the Pelicans and Bucks during the 2018-19 campaign, Mirotic averaged 15.2 points and 7.4 rebounds per game while connecting on 36.5 percent of his attempts from three.