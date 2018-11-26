Nikola Vucevic Looks Like An All-Star And The Magic Are Surging Early After Win Over Lakers

11.25.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

There’s something about Magic big men and the Lakers. Between Shaquille O’Neal and Dwight Howard both ending up on the Lakers in their careers after showing Hall of Fame level talent in Orlando, the Magic have a tendency of sending their greatest big men out west to Los Angeles. If that trend continues then the Lakers should be excited about their future time with Nikola Vucevic in the starting lineup, as he just spent an entire Sunday afternoon ripping them to shreds bringing to light the quality of play he’s been putting on display all season, leading the Magic to a 10-10 record.

In a close game that went down to the wire, Vucevic was dominant all day long. He had 31 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists, and three blocks, becoming the eighth player in the last 15 years to post that stat line.

