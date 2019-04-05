Getty Image

A major thing that has been on display in the aftermath of the shooting death of Nipsey Hussle was just how present he was in the music and sports world. The day before he was shot in front of his Marathon clothing store in Los Angeles, for example, Nipsey was courtside celebrating Texas Tech’s win in the Elite Eight. Nipsey was close friends with the father of a Tech player who invited Nipsey to the game and left tickets for him.

Hours later, he was gone.

While the NBA world mourned the loss of Nipsey over the course of the week, many shared personal stories about his work in the community and what his music meant to the players and their career. And that connection certainly extended into the college basketball world, especially with Bobby and Brandone Francis, the latter of whom will play for Texas Tech in the Final Four on Saturday.