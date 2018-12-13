High Schooler Niven Glover Threw Down A 360 Between-The-Legs Dunk In A Game

12.12.18 10 mins ago

YouTube/Overtime

Typically, the list of the greatest in-game dunks focuses on people getting put on posters.

Kemp on Lister. Jordan and Pippen on Ewing. Dr. J on Michael Cooper. However, sometimes players break out some wild dunks all by themselves in transition that deserve to be in the conversation.

On Wednesday night, high schooler Niven Glover did such a dunk when he threw down a 360 between-the-legs dunk that, in all honesty, should’ve just ended the game and shut down the gym for the night. Just watch the reaction of the crowd, who just scatter in different directions (video via Overtime).

