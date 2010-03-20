No. 1 seed Kansas goes down

Not only have we seen the first No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament eliminated, it was the overall No. 1 seed: the Kansas Jayhawks. Facing 9-seed Northern Iowa in the second round, KU was expected to stomp the opposition. But the Panthers have all the elements of the classic Cinderella squad: shooters, tough defense, a dorky bench, and a lot of overachieving White kids who grew up watching Hoosiers.
On the West Coast, I didn’t get to see much of the game, as we had Washington/New Mexico and Baylor/Old Dominion on my two CBS channels. And just from looking at the box score, it’s not like Northern Iowa hit a ton of threes or Kansas played a terrible game — it looks like NIU was simply better.
With 42 seconds left, NIU was up one and Kansas was desperate. They slapped on a full-court press, which NIU broke and got it ahead to Day 1 hero Ali Farokhmanesh. He looked around for a sec, saw he was open, and coolly buried a backbreaking three. Kansas cut the lead to three and sent Farokhmanesh to the line with four seconds left, but he hit both free throws to ice it.
This now leaves the West/Midwest side of the bracket wide open. Is it Syracuse’s national title game spot to lose? How about Ohio State, Kansas State or Pitt? And you can’t ever count out Michigan State.
What next for the Jayhawks? Point guard Sherron Collins is gone, but he’s the only key senior. Freshman SG Xavier Henry and junior center Cole Aldrich are projected first-round NBA picks if they leave early; I think Henry is more likely to bounce than Aldrich, but I foresee both of them going pro. If those two are gone, the core of next year’s team will be twin power forwards Marcus Morris and Markieff Morris, and guards Tyshawn Taylor and Brady Morningstar.
Coach Bill Self‘s 2010 recruiting class isn’t ranked in the national Top-25 by Scout.com, however Kansas is still in the mix to land a few undecided All-American caliber guards — namely Josh Selby (Baltimore), Brandon Knight (Florida) and Doron Lamb (Virginia) — who are likely just waiting to see whether Henry is coming back or not. But neither are locks to land in Lawrence. In other words, this was Kansas’ best shot at winning the whole thing for the next couple of years.
