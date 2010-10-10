No. 2 Draft pick has breakout game; Suns and Mavs play outside

Now THAT’S the kind of game we were waiting to see from Evan Turner. We’ve watched ET go Alien on too many big-time college teams to believe he’d suddenly stink as a pro, but things were getting a bit alarming as he struggled through summer league and early preseason games. Last night, though, Turner slapped a 14-point, 7-rebound, 6-assist, 6-steal stat line (with just 2 turnovers) on the Nets while starting at two-guard. Andre Iguodala played the three, finishing with 20 points, 7 boards and 3 steals. Granted, it was against the Nets, and the Sixers lost the game, and it’s just preseason. But looking big picture, it’s a step in the right direction for Turner and the organization … Crazy finish in this one. Philly was up by seven with 15 seconds left before Anthony Morrow hit a three for New Jersey. Jrue Holiday bricked two free throws on the other end, and Jordan Farmar (15 pts) answered with another trey to cut the lead to one. With eight seconds left, Andres Nocioni went to the line for the Sixers and missed the second freebie. With no timeouts, Devin Harris ran the ball downcourt and found Stephen Graham for the game-winning three at the buzzer … Phoenix and Dallas played in TNT’s annual outdoor exhibition, and the last six minutes or so really did resemble a random pickup game at the park. The refs should’ve just called it early, because nobody was trying to watch Adam Haluska and 45-year-old Chucky Atkins showcase themselves for leagues in Chile. The Suns got the W, but considering Dirk and Jason Terry were sitting out, we learned nothing about either team … And when did we decide that the Suns have to play in every one of these outdoor things? It’s been three years and they’ve been in every one. They’re like the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving … What happens first: Josh Childress drops the played-out ‘fro, or Kenny Powers goes back to the braids? … Stat lines from Saturday’s other preseason games: Luis Scola posted 23 points and 11 boards to lead Houston past Indiana; Zach Randolph scored 21 in Memphis’ win over New Orleans; Brandon Jennings put up 18 points and 3 steals as Milwaukee beat Charlotte; and DeJuan Blair‘s 13 points and 7 boards led San Antonio’s JV squad past Miami’s JV. LeBron and Chris Bosh only played the first quarter, and Tim Duncan played about half of that … We don’t know exactly what “gastric distress” is, but apparently it’s contagious in the Utah Jazz locker room. Deron Williams missed a recent practice with what the team called gastric distress, and this weekend Al Jefferson took some sick time due to the same condition. Either it’s something gross that we don’t wanna know about, or it’s the NBA’s new “flu-like symptoms” internal code for nursing a hangover … The last time we saw Terry Porter, he looked like the Suns were giving him gastric distress, back when he was fired midway through his first season coaching Steve Nash and Amar’e and Co. in a failed post-D’Antoni experiment. Now Porter is pulling a Nick Nolte move from Blue Chips — going back to the roots as an assistant coach at an NCAA D-III school. Lewis & Clark College, where Porter will work, is also the alma mater of Dime’s Aron Phillips. So now AP’s going around talking D-III national championship … After the China thing fell through, now Allen Iverson is getting interest from a team in Turkey. The team in question, Besiktas Cola Turka, went to the second round of the Turkish Basketball League playoffs last season with a roster that included Lonny Baxter (Maryland), Engin Atsur (NC State) and Brad Newley (Australia). Pretty safe to bet A.I. wouldn’t be asked to come off the bench there … In other ex-backcourt icon news, Steve Francis was arrested for public drunkenness at an airport in L.A. According to a police spokesman, Francis was “unable to care for himself” and “combative” toward others. He has a court date in November … So between 35-year-old Iverson and 33-year-old Stevie Franchise, who would you give another shot to if you were running a team? As a fan, which one do you want to see play at least one more game in the NBA? … We’re out like Haluska vs. Chucky …
I’d take Steve Francis. He’s a gunner but at least he has more of a track record regarding passing, defense, and rebounding than Iverson, not to mention he’ll practice & workout.
What?! You guys would take a dude who was just arrested for being too drunk to take care of himself while wanting to fight strangers at an airport?!
AI all day!
Out like a 7pt lead with 15sec left
A.I should get arrested too, then we might see the first ever televised prison basketball game. Shit, Starbury, Spreewell, Ricky Davis and Toin Walker should all rob a bank together and get caught. that team would kill it in the Blacks v Whites prison all star game.
AI can actually still PLAY while Francis knees died 5 years ago in NY
Francis was nice I watched a highlight reel of his not long ago but this is Allen FUCKING Iverson we’re talking about here.
“Francis? Is that who we talkin bout, Francis? Not me, the first ballot hall of famer and living legend and icon that never even played with a guard anywhere near as good as mobley was, but Francis? Is that who we talkin bout? STEVE FRANCIS?!?” AI
@LMNOP priceless!
With all that stupidity and dumbass pride, Starbury is like the black, basketball version of Kenny Powers!
Let Childress be, he’s been nursing that ‘fro since HS…
AI should have graciously retired from the NBA. He would have had a good job in one the teams as a assistant coach or consultant. Or if he really does not want to stop playing, play overseas which is what he is trying to do now. Iverson has always been a fan favorite. But when it’s time to leave the game it’s time to leave the game.
THATS the Evan Turner we all wanted to see, the kid was amazing yesterday. Now if only he can keep this up in the regular season…
you guys forgot to mention team flight bros in houston last night. they were better than the dunk contest
[www.youtube.com]
[www.youtube.com]
No way to Franchise, he is out for a while, and when was the last season he produced something in the L/ He probablys was 25 at this time.
I see the Rockets going deep in the playoffs.And Dime should show more love to Blake Griffin!I see him, Cousins and Wall(He’s REALLY good) gunnin’ for the ROY, just like Evans , Jennings and Curry.
IVERSON! IVERSON!!!!
Glad to see Turner turn it around. He struggled mightily against the Celtics.
iverson can still be the man on any team
stevie franchise… his a joke, everytime i hear bout him it just reminds me of how much of a d*^ck he was when he didnt wanna play for the vancouver grizz back in the day.
FK cant satisfy these egostitc ball players anymore
he should be thankfull to be playin in the NBA… well look at them now, they cant even crack 3rd string back up.
that courtney to chase, chase to courtney hook up is damn fuckin’ showtime!
Allen Iverson, any day.
Even though he tends draw a lot of attention to himself and he’s not the best team leader, Allen Iverson has matured as a father and a basketball player.
Iverson over Francis anyday.
Turner does look promising. With a healthy Brand, Iguodala, Turner, 76ers could be contenders this year.
why hate on j-chillin’s fro?
oh – and the suns have played in the outdoor match because they train in san diego, sarver is from san diego, and he coordinated the event.
Evan Turner’s nickname is ET??? I guess we’ve reached a point where initials are the best we can do for nicknames. Fuckin pathetic.