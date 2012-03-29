No One Is Paying Attention To Boston; Kevin Love Is A Monster

Lost amongst the Eastern contenders and pretenders is Boston. No one’s quiet sure what to make of them, especially now that they’re 13-5 since the All-Star Break and are threatening to overtake Philly in the standings. Kevin Garnett (23 points, 10 rebounds) has apparently found the fountain of youth, and last night he mugged the Jazz hard enough that the Celtics survived a monster third quarter from Al Jefferson, winning 94-82 … Yesterday, we said Serge Ibaka had the block of the year. But last night, Gordon Hayward (19 points) might have topped him. In the third quarter, he had two blocks at the rim on the same possession. First, he ran down Keyon Dooling to get his LeBron on. The ball went right to Avery Bradley, who tried him again. But Hayward wasn’t having it, sending him back as well … Deron Williams blitzed Indiana with 30 points and nine assists in the Nets’ surprisingly easy 16-point win. Williams baked Darren Collison and the rest of the Pacer guards, and at this point, it’s obvious: Collison needs to step it up. That lead guard spot is an eye sore for one of the deepest and most versatile teams in the league … Much respect to Luol Deng. He was never a great three-point shooter for most of his career, but the boy has put the work in and last night, he dropped a few from the sky in Chicago’s 21-point blowout of Atlanta. Deng had 22 points and five triples. The Bulls put the clamps on the Hawks in the third quarter, going on a 20-6 run at one point to basically end it … The Knicks looked like beasts in the third quarter of their blowout win over Orlando, barely missing a shots over those 12 minutes. Carmelo Anthony appears to be officially back, scoring 25 in 26 minutes. For the Knicks, the recipe is to just make sure they always have someone hurt. Baron Davis looked like the Baron of old before he started caring too much about his beard and dressing like a lumberjack, and with the extra minutes, Iman Shumpert dropped 25 … Who caught that cat in the stands trying to distract Big Baby‘s free throws with some ice cream? One of the funniest things we’ve seen this year … The Spurs barely survived against the Kings, 117-112, for their sixth straight win. For the losers, DeMarcus Cousins (25 points, 11 rebounds) and especially Isaiah Thomas (28 points, 10 assists) were monsters … New Orleans got back some semblance of a decent starting lineup, and rolled over Golden State by 15. Marco Belinelli (22 points), Jarrett Jack (20 points, nine assists) and Carl Landry (20 points, eight rebounds) all went to work … And Blake Griffin had one of his best games of this season with 27 points (on 19 shots), 14 rebounds and five dimes in the Clippers’ big win over the surging Suns, 103-86 … Keep reading to hear about another insane Kevin Love statline …
No One Is Paying Attention To Boston; Kevin Love Is A Monster
uproxx 03.29.12 6 years ago
Around The Web
Article
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 2 weeks ago