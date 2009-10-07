No One Wants LeBron To Take A Shot With The Game On The Line

Every year, I can’t wait to read the results of NBA.com’s annual GM Survey to get an insider look into what the people running the League are thinking. And with GMs not permitted to vote for their own team or personnel, you know they have to be objective in their responses. So after reading through the 60 questions that were asked, it seemed LeBron was going to take a clean sweep: MVP, most athletic and best finisher to name a few. LBJ even got 78.6% of the vote when asked, “If you were starting a franchise today and could sign any player in the NBA, who would it be?” But there was one question that kind of surprised me, with the reigning MVP not even receiving one vote:

Which player would you want taking a shot with the game on the line?

The breakdown was this:

1. Kobe Bryant, 89.7%

2. Paul Pierce, 6.9%

3. Carmelo Anthony, 3.4%

Now if you ask any one of your boys (even if they’re Kobe haters), more often than not they’d agree that they’d want Mamba with the ball in his hands with the clock winding down. But even with so many awards going to LeBron, you gotta find it a little troubling that not one of the other 29 GMs would give the rock to King James (and they’d rather give it to a guy like ‘Melo).

What do you think?

