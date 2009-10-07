No One Wants LeBron To Take A Shot With The Game On The Line

Every year, I can’t wait to read the results of NBA.com’s annual GM Survey to get an insider look into what the people running the League are thinking. And with GMs not permitted to vote for their own team or personnel, you know they have to be objective in their responses. So after reading through the 60 questions that were asked, it seemed LeBron was going to take a clean sweep: MVP, most athletic and best finisher to name a few. LBJ even got 78.6% of the vote when asked, “If you were starting a franchise today and could sign any player in the NBA, who would it be?” But there was one question that kind of surprised me, with the reigning MVP not even receiving one vote:
Which player would you want taking a shot with the game on the line?
The breakdown was this:
1. Kobe Bryant, 89.7%
2. Paul Pierce, 6.9%
3. Carmelo Anthony, 3.4%
Now if you ask any one of your boys (even if they’re Kobe haters), more often than not they’d agree that they’d want Mamba with the ball in his hands with the clock winding down. But even with so many awards going to LeBron, you gotta find it a little troubling that not one of the other 29 GMs would give the rock to King James (and they’d rather give it to a guy like ‘Melo).
What do you think?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
What do you mean they would rather give it to a guy like Melo? Melo is beast and he hits shots from everywhere. Not to mention he portfolio of game winning daggers is no slouch…I would actually take melo over Paul Peirce even…I looking for Melo to grab an MVP award this year. Kids nice, he gets a lot of hate.
I think its dead on. From Cleveland, big Cavs fan. Lebron doesn’t have many buzzer beaters and game winners. Mamba has em. Melo has em. If i could get anyone to hit the shot mamba and melo and even pierce would be up there. Not saying lebron isn’t in the top five or ten but those guys are proven finishers who have hit the shot with the game on the line time and time again.
umm…i’d give to D-Wade although i was pissed with that shot against the Bulls in whatever overtime it was
I’d rather have Diana Taurasi take the shot than LeBron.
its kindof funny that desapite kobe’s horrible % and being below the league avg on late game shots over the last 5 yrs or so and not even being among the league leaders and him missing yet everyone wanting him taking that shot? it goes to show that men and women do lie…. give me melo, dwade or even tj ford instead of “mr my rep outwieghs what ive done late in games”. dont believe me go to 82 games.com and check out the study clutch shots
yea kobe is #1 hands down and theres other guys who you cant go wrong with like Melo and Pierce, but how bout sum players who have stepped it up in the clutch within the past season like B-Roy and IggyDollaz? They both had some nice clutch buckets last year and Roy’s had to be the best game winner of the year. And im from Dallas so u know i gotta put in a word for Dirk. He isn’t the most consistent from clutch but i like him as my number one option for the last shot of the game more than alot of the other number one options for other teams
@hooper5013
I love ‘Melo, but I’m surprised more people would rather have him take the final shot than LeBron. When you’re voted as the best finisher in the game, you’d think he could finish games too.
@sh!tfaced
I wouldn’t argue with that!
whoa, where’s Andrew Bogut on this list?
LeBron is not a shooter. With the game going down to the wire, you know hes just going to the rack. Melo will have you on your heels. He gets in the lane at will, but his jumper is pure as they come. Gives you more options to put the ball in the bucket than LeBron…
Unless Iguadala is the only player on the court and playing 1 on 5 I’d never let him take the final shot. I have NO confidence in him
the fact is LeBron is not as good as a shooter as a lot of other guys, i’d rather have Ray taking the last shoot than LBJ, he’s a beast, i can’t argue with that, but to take a last shoot, you’ve got to be a very very good shooter, and LeBron is’nt that yet…
i’d go with Kobe, Dirk, Pierce, Roy, Melo, Joe Johnson, Arenas… (in no particular order after Kobe)
my pick would be the old gilbert over carmelo.
Kobe
P2
Agent Zero
we can always count on jesus(ray allen) BTW
“and they’d rather give it to a guy like ‘Melo”
—— Aron Philips, are you outta ya mind?
why would ya say somethin’ like that… if you play ball and then you’d know that ‘Melo can ball with the best. and Yes, I’d give him the rock when the game’s on the line… LBJ’s game winner against was 80% luck… and you’d see that in his face, he had that “thank god we’re not swept” look. but Melo, you know he’d take that shot and know that his ill intention of knockin’ you is with it.
I don’t like Kobe but on those situations i’d give it to Kobe… with pierce, yeah nuthin’ bad about it… but i’d choose Melo over pierce. His Shooting Stroke from any side of the court is as good as the other two mentioned..
@4 True that… I’d give the Ball to B-Roy over LeBron. but not Iggy… he’s just like king james, “NO FINESSE”
LeBron cannot hit his free-throws which also makes him a liability.
Ray Allen has to be in the top 5 as well!
Mamba
P Double
Big Shot Bob
Ray Ray
LBJ
Kobe’s game winning shot ability is so overrated. He’s been horrible at it the last five years. For total number of field goals in the fourth quarter, I’ll take him equally with Lebron and Wade but for that last pesky field goal, I’d put Lebron over Kobe.
Maybe the best at game winning shots is Ginobili. He never gets mentioned but a couple of years ago he went on something like a four out of seven game stretch with game winners. He’s second to no one in that situation.
Chris Paul is really good at the end of games too. And unlike most players, his game winners almost all come right at the rim.
^ Guys a moron
Lebron James is Strong, Quick, and Athletic. has all the characteristics of a strong franchise player… he’s someone you’d have rebounding and starts the fastbreak and finishes it as well, he’s a “video game created player come to life” and is how you dreamed yourself to be if you were balling. but still there are some aspects that you miss out, if you’re strong like him, you’d miss out on finesse… his shooting isn’t something depend on. you know he can shoot but not the best one, i’m not saying he can’t ‘coz his jumpshot ain’t pretty… i’m just saying because that’s what he’s lackin’. Kobe didn’t have that type of jumper before… he also relied in his athleticism… just like LBJ now.
when you’re strong at something, there’d always be a downside to it. Like Melo is a Pure Scorer, but a lousy defender… He adjusted his game, and started to play defense, his Scoring got lower. same thing with mamba… this ain’t fantasy, it’s reality… and LBJ would have that as well, but he doesn’t have right now.
And it comes down to a point of sayin’ that,
“LeBron James isn’t a complete player after all.”
And He’s also Human… like the rest of us… :)
**Pinoy Pride reppin’ Shaolin**
Carmelo’s luck with the game winners hasn’t been all that good the past few seasons. Aside from his big three against the Mavs, which should never have happened because he had gotten fouled, he’s been really off at the end of games. He couldn’t miss his first couple of seasons. One time he was caught in the corner with a guy draped all over him with the time running out and he just spun and flung the ball to the hoop and it went in. At one point I think he was something like 6/10 in game winners which is absurd because even 20 percent is considered to be excellent but he hasn’t been able to duplicate his midas touch lately.
I’d have to have Duncan or Manu with the ball with seconds left. Either one will get the ball in the hole damn near every time.
Add to previous post: …or get to the line to finish off the kill.
@13
that was a couple of years ago… sleep on it. :P
Kobe in the clutch – overrated.
Pierce and Melo in the clutch – appropriately rated.
I guarantee Daryl Morey isn’t one of the people that voted for Kobe.
@19, uh, yeah. Rock on dude. Ginobili had like 7 game winners in 2008. Is that too far away for you? Do you want to base end of game clutchness just based on last season?
Crab Dribble!!!
@16 Melo had a few more last year. 2 against the Thunder and a couple others I can’t remember off the top of my head.
Vince Carter Is The Only One That Has Hit 2 reverse alley oop Gamewinning Dunks.Thats Just Sick In It self(Please People Youtube Vince Carters Gamewinners By Each Year Haters would probly hate less).He also hits about 2 or 3 every year..statistically since Lebron came in the League Vince Is Number 2 behind Kobe Bryant In Game Winners, yes look it up..He Proved It again last year against Toronto and Atlanta..games probly didnt mean much but the point is he does time and time again and it went unrecognized in New Jersey in the publics eye..The guy’s range is ridiculous as well he shoots from half court with a perfect jumpshot form. I swear he is the most hate superstar and highly underrated star..Im glad he is going to be on national exposure again, people who dont know nuthin about basketball will look dumbfounded when they see wut Vinsanity can still bring to the court and a REAL TEAM…PEACE..
Paul Pierce is suprising for me. Not in my top five. No love for Dwayne Wade is criminal!
Anyone who criticised me for having Lebron as #4 on my go to guy list can suck it!!!!!!!!!
30 GMS, one of them must be right!!
I wouldnt even want Lebron to take a last second FT..
That game winner he hit you could the disbelief in his own face that he hit it.. When a real KILLA takes a last second shot its pure confidence (with maybe a little luck but still mainly confidence).. Whenever u take the last shot u WANT to take it cuz u KNOW ur going to make it.. Lebron looked like a kid who finally lost his virginity @ 22..
And best finisher?? Tony Parker.. No physical advantages besides speed and he finishes amongst the trees..
Whats so impressive about a man running into everyone and drawing phantom fouls?? i gives a fluck if hes “strong” enough to finish.. half of his “beautiful” drives is charges.. PERIOD..
Another thing about best in game winners, I don’t think Pierce is all that special in that category. And I love Pierce, he’s my favorite player. He misses far more than he makes at the end of games, which means he’s almost like everyone else. What’s he really good at is assisting on game winners. Over his career I think he’s like first or second in his time frame. I’d imagine that most people think he’s determined to shoot no matter what but he dishes it off a lot. He had several to Glen Davis last season. Almost of Ray Allen’s game winners come off his passes. That’s a huge contrast to Kobe for instance, who would try headbutting the ball if his arms had suddenly fallen off as the clock ran down.
lets face it… lebrons not on that level of clutch.
i think id even take dwade before lebron in clutch situations. maybe dwade doesn’t have a reliable jumper like the top 3.. but i think he’s proven he can get to that level when the heat were in the finals. his team has just been less than mediocre the past 3 years.. soo he hasnt been in that situation.
lebron would prolly pass it anyway… maybe hes too unselfish. none of the players in the top 3 are pgs.. maybe lebron thinks too much like a pg for a guy in his position. lebrons j isn’t as good as those other 3 anyway too. so its prolly best he keeps his passing options open. i havent watched every lebron game ever.. but that gamewinner against orlando in the playoffs.. prolly the only one ive seen be an actual gw.. and i dont expect to see many from him..
I think Melo hit 2 game winners on Durrant last season, one was nice just after Durrant thought he’d won the game … that was cold !!!
a GUY LIKE MELO??? are you serious??
melo is nasty, can hit from just about anywhere, and has proven that he is clutch. many more game winners than lebron. let lebron get a jump shot before you have him take a last second shot over melo.
Melo is clutch.
I’m excited to see how Bron does w/o the normal refs at the end of games. If this were last season I’d take Bron in an instant just because you KNOW he’s getting a call. This year, maybe not.
Note: I am not saying Bron is not nasty or that he’s not clutch… I’m just saying refs don’t give us a chance to see whether he is or isn’t sometimes.
Lebron’s an iffy shooter from range and from the line, so I’d rather have a guy who could hit a tough fadeaway or something like that if it comes to it. LBJ would be good against a team without much D in the paint, but against a top defensive team, I’d go for someone else to take the last shot.
@gregory
True that… but mayne i’d still choose Melo over ‘Bron when the game’s on the line… i’d tell you what’s running on the GM’s mind why they didn’t choose LBJ.
there are two thing that you could do with the game on the line, let’s just say your team’s down by two and there’s only 8 seconds left on the clock…
1) take a three pointer to seal the win
2) take a mid range jumper of the screen or create your shot while you’re on it.
3) drive strong to the hoop to get two points to tie the game or get fouled so you could take free throws…
here’s the reason why they chose Melo over LeBron:
1) I’d take Melo!!! no questions about it… he can seal the deal from beyond the arc.
2) You know how dangerous melo is from the perimeter… i’m not saying ‘bron ain’t… but melo’s more efficient.
3) Taking it hard to the rim… of course that’s for King James… but if he doesn’t make the shot and gets fouled… can you depend on him to make the freethrows to tie it up?
Just a thought…
**Pinoy Pride reppin’ Shaolin**
these three guys hit at least five game winners intheir respective careers either in the reg. season or in the playoffs. LeBron hit two both last season. not to say he can’t but he isn’t a proven commodity like these three guys
all this talk about lebron kobe and melo and no mention of wade???? i saw someone up there put dirk and joe johnson in a list and not put wade…..wades been hitting big shots since his rookie year….bron kobe and melo all deserve mention but IMO i want wade with the ball at the end of the game…its either him or kobe…no one else should be above them
I woudl rather give Fish the last shot than Le Bron…
Went to [www.82games.com]
that lists game winning shots by player.
Guess who was first – Lebron with 17, Vince, Ray Ray, then Kobe with 14. Lebron’s shooting percentage 34% and Kobe’s is 25%. Now Melo has had 13 but hitting at a 48% clip.
Lebron has made the most but Melo is the most efficient.
I guess GMs don’t look at stats but go by “gut feel”. That was none drafted Blair in the first round.
3 things… i stand corrected… :P
@39
That’s great stats fo’ ya all ya to check!!! nice one mayne!!!
Lebron has the two game-winners against Washington in the ’06 playoffs, the Orlando shot this year, 29 of 30 against the Pistons in Game 5 in ’07 when any miss would have been a loss. And that’s just the playoffs, when everyone’s watching.
No love lost. BS premise.
Yeah lebrons only had two gamewinners one against golden state which he looked like a kid that got a surprise gift for christmas and the game winner against Orlando which he again looked surprised I’m surprised that Dwyane Wade wasn’t voted with all the gamewinners he’s taken this year.
I’m only surprised DWade’s not on the list. Bron’s around 5th, after the 3 listed and Wade (who I’d put 2nd after Kobe.)
Jesus Shuttlesworth FTW.
The diff is that Kobe has hit clutch shots during the playoffs just about his whole career. The others haven’t done as much.
Melo is the most clutch player in the league, Aron.
[www.82games.com]
Seriously, you should know this.
This kind of reminds me of the BS that went on in baseball for so damn long. The “experts” would lobby for certain players and claim they were amazing in the clutch, but the stats proved that there was no such thing. The only real way to look at this objectively is to look at the stats. I do know that Kobe’s fg% in the 4th quarter (or maybe it was the last 5 minutes or something?) has been fairly low the last couple seasons.
Fact: Kobe will more often take a fade-away over 2 defenders than pass it towards the end of the game. That is reflected in his fg%. I’m not saying that other players don’t have their faults, I’m just pointing out that Kobe was ranked 1st and still has a major flaw in the way he approaches end-of-game situations. Kobe’s absolute confidence in himself has helped shape him into one of the all-time greatest scorers. Many people are drawn to this confidence and have an inflated sense of just how good he is in those situations.
Lebron doesn’t even wanna take the shot himself. He’d pass it to Kobe if he could.
the thing with paul pierce is that he has one go to move in the clutch..
start on the left side, pump fake, drive right, and either pumpfake again and draw a foul or pull up at the free throw line for a fade away jumper.. EVERYTIME
derrick rose figured this out and blocked his shot during the playoffs last year. i dont know how more nba coaches dont know he’s gonna do this..