No PG Will Ever Come Close To John Stockton

Let me just come out and say it: No point guard will ever be better than John Stockton.
When I was watching the Mavs/Suns game the other night, I thought about it for a second. Jason Kidd had notched 20 assists and passed Magic Johnson for third place on the NBA’s All-Time Assists Leaders list behind Stockton and Mark Jackson, but that was only the second time that Kidd had dropped more than 20 dimes in his career.
This seemed crazy to me, considering when you think of active PGs, J-Kidd is thought of as the epitome. But then I thought perhaps dropping 20 dimes wasn’t that common. I thought, if Kidd only did it twice, perhaps it was a rare feat. Turns out 18 players have recorded 20 or more assists twice.
John Stockton? How about 34 times.
During his 19 seasons with the Jazz, Stockton dished out 15,806 assists and stole the ball 3,265 times. These are not just records, but milestones. The next closest player is Jackson with 10,334 and Jordan with 2,514.
Also, unlike modern-day point guards, Stockton was indestructable, playing all 82 games in 17 of his 19 seasons. Think that’s impressive? The Jazz never missed the playoffs during Stockton’s career and they reached the Western Conference Finals five times in a seven-year span.
Looking at the League today, other than perhaps Chris Paul, I don’t see anyone coming even close to breaking these records.
Do you think there will ever be another Stockton?
Yeah! I think Al Harrington will be dropping dimes like crazy next year
Best PG ever. Young PG’s should idol there game around Stockton’s. Deadly jump shooter, awesome court vision, a leader on and off the court just by example.
He’s one of a kind.
Not unless its his son,but there will be another tough ass whiteboy point guard like Stockon.That shit dont stop because he retired.Only way that shit stop is when youngins stop balling.
@fallinup-He not better than Magic or Zeke.He saying something after that but them first 2 gonna tell him get his chips up.
Nope.
and thanks for doing an article on someone else that is going to the hof besides his airness.
no one will break the assist record. also, to point out that stock only missed 22 games in his 19 seasons is amazing considering he was setting picks on guys a foot taller and 100 lbs. heavier.
he had that cal ripken jr. durability that is rare to see.
also check out his career assist to turnover ratio. not many people going to touch where he was at. i believe it was about 4:1.
not much pub for this guy from a small market and not a limelight seeker.
no rings but hell of a player.
I love Magic Johnson and he definately revolutionized the game with his all around skills. That said, as far as traditional point gods go, Stockton was the greatest. Funny thing is, I hated him when he played. I payed more attention to Isiah Thomas. Had Stockton played in a different market and still put up those milestone numbers, there would be absolutely no debate. The cat was a killer!
NEVER EVER!
pass first mentality
could palm the ball for better control
MASTER of the pick n roll
could shoot from anywhere
could drive to pass, or finish
durable
best off ball screener for a point guard
Paul is not close to Stockton, he’s more of an Isiah Thomas.
if you look up “point guard” in the dictionary, he is the first and best example of what one should be.
Check out this link if you think anyone will ever catch his assist record.
[www.slcdunk.com]
I think Rudy Gay will rain 4.000 dimes next season
and didnt he have microfracture surgery one off-season??
Great write up.. And i have to agree, no one will ever catch Stockton’s assist record. I hated him growing up whenever he played my Lakers. He and Malone killed us in the late 90’s. A great PG. Had great court awareness, jumpshot, and quickness. I can’t see Deron or CP3 matching his assist numbers. Both have to find a Malone on their team. Stockton has my respect. Although Magic to me is the greatest PG ever.
Not only was he the best point gaurd to ever play the game, but he is the best white dude who has ever played! Probably always will be.
hopefully no one will ever wear their shorts as high as him. aside from that, I agree that skill-wise, he was the pinacle of a true pg.
Wow! How did such a skinny little dude like him play in all those games? And not just get in games, like AC Green, but totally dominate his position?
That slcdunk.com link is ridiculous… Dude was a beast!
ok here some people are just talking crazy…Top five pg all time but not best ever. That title is still in magics case. Also NYCballa said best white dude? guy didn’t even win a ring. so that title still goes to larry legend. Dude was legit but never won a mvp, never won a ring on only 2 finals apperances and even with all those steals was only second team all defense (5x though). So relax with the “best ever” talk
Funkymunky, the dude was short and quick. Kept himself in great shape. Probably never missed a practice. And those short shorts helped big time. Shorts were small and light weight. Easy to make those pretty bounce passes through his legs to Malone.. One of the greatest PG of all time. I had a chance to watch him on t.v. Dude was real.
he got 5000 more assist than the NEXT man in that stat all time and a good 700 more steals than the NEXT man in that stat all time.. speaks for itself..
And missed only 22 games in 19 seasons?? there aint even an arguement.. Magic had the size and Zeke could score at will but for Stockton to do what he did with what he had is insane.. work ethic baby.. and this was recent as well.. not in 50’s, 60’s, 70’s..
I liked Jackson better just because he was SICK with STYLE but no one can speak on Stockton..
ya well jordan put a end to stocktons short shorts in more ways than one…kiss the rings…
The great thing about Stockton is that he was not that great of a shooter in the beginning of his career, he made himself into a clutch shooter that also shot around 50% his entire career. I don’t believe he ever led the NCAA in assist while at Gonzaga either. And with very little speed, he used his quick hands and smarts to put himself in position to play great D. He is the definition of feisty defender. 14apg is just nuts. I know Magic did something similar but not as many times. I still believe Magic and Zeke might be better, but it’s by a small margin.
I agree, Stockton isn’t the best PG ever. But you can’t help but give him his due and respect whether you hate him when he played against your team. He was that good. Congrats to Stock for making the HOF.
Stockton was the greatest PG of all time…He did what a PG was supposed to do help his teammates in scoring.You just don’t get 15k assists without being a beast in the helpmode type.Race doesn’t matter he was elite in his own way.Kidd was a all around player in his own mode…Nobody can touch either of them
i have to agree with everyone else in saying that while stockton’s records are impressive, that doesn’t make him the best pg. magic revolutionized the game and is the best pg ever. look at the titles.
so question…if kidd in his prime played with karl malone in his…does he break stocktons record?
best career for a PG ever. yep. absolutely. the numbers bear it out.
now, best ever single season? that can be up for debate.
Stockton is the greatest PG ever, the bulls are the only reason he didnt get a ring.
Just think if the Stockton Jazz were not in the Jordan era, they would be like San Antonio, winning the chip every other year. Talk to about wrong place, wrong time…Charles Barkley would have one too.
Chip or no Chip Stock is the PG mold! If Deron or CP had someone as consistent as Malone, they might have a shot at the assist record! Naw….it ain’t gonna happen, when was the last time someone played 19 seasons!
i agree and disagree with everyone sayin Zeke and Magic were better than Stock.
Magic was a better all around player, bigger and stronger and able to play multiple positions. of course the court vision was insane too.
Zeke was more of a scorer, and still a great pg. of course he would demolish Stock one on one.
but a PURE point, as in pass first, run a team point, Stockton has that hands down. and i dont even like him like that but i’ma PG. running the pick and roll, 34 games of 20 or more assists!!!! f*ckin crazy! and the numbers dont lie, men and women lie but numbers dont. so PURE POINT GUARDS, stockton is the best
and remember Jordan’s last shot as a Bull?? that wasnt a buzzer beater, the Jazz got the ball back. and Stock took the last shot, it didnt go in but it was close. and i’ll admit i was scared as hell that white boy was gonna hit it too
“so question…if kidd in his prime played with karl malone in his…does he break stocktons record?”
Well some credit has to be given to coaching too. Stock had very good old school coaches who were smart enough to put the ball in his hands and let him make the decisions. Kidd would not break that assist record because he would have been injured or having some personal issues. Kidd is a great Pg but I would even take Mark Price before Kidd, because even with the injuries Price did his thing. Kidd can’t shoot, and I can’t respect the game of someone who has been in the L for 10+ years and still hasn’t become a threat offensively. Kidd hurts his team by not being a good shooter. Sure he hits 3pointers here and there is I think he is even on the all time list for 3’s, but you better believe as a coach, I leave him open from 3 all game long. Shooting 33% from 3 as opposed to the 50%+ he would generate with passes and lay-ups is a good trade.
The greatest of all-time? Stockton was good for a long time, but never during his career was he consider the best PG in the League. Just cause you have stats doesnt mean you’re the greatest. Let’s not forget the 96′ playoffs when Payton was killing him. Nobody in their right mind would take Stockton over Magic or Zeke! Mark Jax is 2nd on the assist list. Does that make him the 2nd greatest PG of all-time?
i think comparing Stock/Magic/Zeke is like apples to oranges anyway. Magic is more comparable to JKidd, Zeke to CP3 and Deron, Stock to…. Nash???
depends on what you’re lookin for in a PG
i would take Stock any day over zeke. this talk that zeke was a better pg is ridiculous.
the only one that has a case against stockton is magic.
although magic was a better “player”, stockton was a better pg.
magic is a top 10 all-time “player” that played the pg position. stock is the mold for what a pg is.
for someone to break his assists record some cat has to average 10.5 assists for 19 years, only missing 22 games. so really they have to average 10.5 assists for 20 yrs.
to break his steals record they have to average 2.2 steals/game for 20 yrs. so basically chris paul has to average what he is averaging in steals for 16 more years.
wow!
chris paul has a chance at the steals but damn that will be hard, considering cp3 has already missed 28 games!!
Sorry my pick would be JKidd based on the almighty triple doubles.
[disekt.com]
If Magic finished his career and had played as much as he couldve most of you would have a point.. You guys are talking about what ifs and saying Magic won his rings and Stockton didnt?? i recall us running into MJ and the Bulls and we lost too.. Shit MJ made Magic into a spectator half that series..
Quit hating.. he had the most prolific & durable career of any PURE point guard.. EVER.. PERIOD.. Zeke was a combo guard to me, Magic didnt consistently play enough IMO to be considered up there.. and i can say that as a Laker fan..
Stockton aint even in my top 3 favorites PG’s of all time but you cant discredit what he did.. Dont hate congratulate.. he aint a first ballot HOFer for nothing..
John Stockton had microfracture surgery way back in October of 1997. At the time, he was 35 years old. He came back to play 64 games that season and lead the Jazz to the NBA Finals. He played five more seasons after that, averaging 32.8 minutes and 8.2 assists per game post-surgery. Jason Kidd had microfracture surgery on his left knee in July of 2004. He missed the first 16 games of the ’04-05 season, started slowly, but he played a full season in ’05-06. Jason was 31 at the time.
Stock and Kidd were able to come back so successfully b/c they didnt rely on their jumping ability. Yes they came back slower but their games were based on IQ not pure foot speed and explosiveness. Although Kidd was very fast with and without the ball. This just shows the freak of nature Stock and Kidd are, they both are true athletic marvels even compared to other NBA players. Combine that with their work ethic in taking care of their bodies, a bit of luck and IQ, is what makes them great.
People underestimate Stock’s speed, he was pretty quick in the open court and he would blow by guys on a regular basis. Especially playing in the 80’s 90’s and early 2000’s when hand checking was allowed.
He has huge, strong, quick hands which allowed him to do a lot with the ball and strip the ball. He was a great anticapator in the passing lanes and he was very quick to the ball.
Chris Paul might come the closest. Deron might do some damage to some records when it is said and done as well.
stockton is what you should show all the undersized white boys (like myself) when they want to play ball. magic was 6’9″. you cant put him in the category because he didnt have the skills. magic was a better PG? he couldnt shoot, or play D. and he had worthy, kareem, AND Riles w/ him. thats like saying paul pierce is the best player in the nba because he led the C’s to chip last year. i could do that with KG and Ray Ray on my team.
stockton is how you play the position.
zeke was a two in a ones body
magic was just a freak of nature.
you want to know how to play the position, watch stockton.
I’ve been a Laker fan since ’86 and hate the Jazz. And hated every time the t.v. announcers say “Stockton to Malone” cuz that meant automatic 2 points and 1 against my Lakers.
Thank you and congrats to Stockton.
NYC Baller-y
don’t forget about that white guy from Boston #33. Stockton is 4th, behind Larry Bird and Bob Cousy and Jerry West as the best white guys of all time.
All this is based on definition and what you value personally most in a pg.
The person who thinks your pg should be getting triple dubs is prolly going to anoint Kidd as the greatest.
Where some folks think a pg is always suppose to be a pass first type like Stockton.
Others like a pg like Magic who can play multiple positions outside of the point.
Sure there won’t be another Stock, but you have to look at all that allows that from who his coach was, his team, the era and so on.
The best pg ever? Well, that can be debated forever. An excellet pg who most def. put his mark on the game and played well way more than not, now that can’t really be argued.
I think everyone should just regulate this to saying that Stockton was awesome in so many ways and leave it at he was an amazing and often astonishing pg.
Perhaps often it’s betta to say “ain’t no best” ~ Nas
I mean for your own personal standards, enjoy who you think is top (for me it’s Magic) but overall, Zeke, Magic, Stockton, Kidd, and Jackson were all some pgs who did and put in massive work!
Stockton is the best white dude to play the game! He played in a day and age where the black man was given a fair shake on the court so competition was more fierce. Those other white dudes mentioned would be good in Stocktons era, but would not dominate the way this dude did. For real.
2NYCballa-Stockton aint fuckin with Bird.Nobody disrespecting Stock by saying he not the best because he never was.And how was Zeke a combo guard?When did he play the 2?He set his O up just as good as anybody his whole life.And Stock aint fucking with him.He won in Stock era.Magic aint even in this discussion,some would take him over Mike.Stock a hall of famer and gets a salute but he aint top 2 for sure and Mark Jackson aint top 10.
When CP3 was going after 20 10 dimes and 3 steals for the first time since the 80’s who got it last?The dude yall saying a combo guard.
@doc….you need to watch some film son
No u need to watch film,calling Stock better than bird.Thats some lunatic shit.
@doc….maybe we should get together and watch film together. I’m not saying Stock blows Bird out of the water… but he was more dominant at his position and I would much rather build a franchise around him than Bird.
Are you just some insecure white dude who can’t admit this?
DIME’S Aron : “Looking at the League today…I don’t see anyone coming even close to breaking these records.”
So the headline really should be “NO PG Will Ever Come Close To John Stockton’s Records.”
OK – I’ll give you that.
But I liked MAGIC and KJ wayyyyyyy better than Stockton. Not taking anything away from Stockton ’cause he’s ILL. He’s synomonous with point guard. He’s the reason I use to think GOOD pgs are the short, passing types. Hey, I grew up in the 90s…with Hodges, Kerrs, Bogues, Stock, etc.
Which brings me to…CP.
I know a lot of cats think Deron is better. Especially h2h. He, Deron that is, IS tougher. And guards bigger guards better…
But, personally, I think Chris Paul’s going down as the new “prototype” point guard.
If Stockton was the prototype in the 90s.
I think it’s Chris Paul in the new millenium.
And TRUST ME, he’ll have TONS OF RECORDS, also.
And then, some blogger will blog: “No PG Will Ever Come Close to Chris Paul.”
funny how race becomes a issue when talking about sports, lol. LARRY BIRD WHITE OR BLACK is one of the greatest players ever. stock is one of the greatest pg’s ever, these are to guys whom played the game around all other races.. i understand maybe takin some glory away from the 50’s and 60’s white players but to refer stock and bird as the “white BOY” makes you sound more ignorant then GARY PAYTON, and that a hard thing to do.