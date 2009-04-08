No PG Will Ever Come Close To John Stockton

Let me just come out and say it: No point guard will ever be better than John Stockton.

When I was watching the Mavs/Suns game the other night, I thought about it for a second. Jason Kidd had notched 20 assists and passed Magic Johnson for third place on the NBA’s All-Time Assists Leaders list behind Stockton and Mark Jackson, but that was only the second time that Kidd had dropped more than 20 dimes in his career.

This seemed crazy to me, considering when you think of active PGs, J-Kidd is thought of as the epitome. But then I thought perhaps dropping 20 dimes wasn’t that common. I thought, if Kidd only did it twice, perhaps it was a rare feat. Turns out 18 players have recorded 20 or more assists twice.

John Stockton? How about 34 times.

During his 19 seasons with the Jazz, Stockton dished out 15,806 assists and stole the ball 3,265 times. These are not just records, but milestones. The next closest player is Jackson with 10,334 and Jordan with 2,514.

Also, unlike modern-day point guards, Stockton was indestructable, playing all 82 games in 17 of his 19 seasons. Think that’s impressive? The Jazz never missed the playoffs during Stockton’s career and they reached the Western Conference Finals five times in a seven-year span.

Looking at the League today, other than perhaps Chris Paul, I don’t see anyone coming even close to breaking these records.

Do you think there will ever be another Stockton?