No Sleep Till Brooklyn As The Barclays Opens; The Knicks Are Now Even Older

Well, there are certainly worse ways to open up a new arena. The Barclays Center opened for business Friday in Brooklyn with a Jay-Z-headlined show. We felt like we were there thanks to all the updates and photos we saw blowing up social media. One thing everyone was jacked for — because a HOVA performance bringing down the house is standard — was the Nets jersey that debuted on HOVA when he took the mic. It felt like we were there — and we were, too, with our guy Patrick Cassidy showing the first official BK Nets threads as they debuted, too. Deron Williams was tweeting from his suite, we heard there was a sign to owner Bruce Ratner that said “Welcome to the house that Bruce built,” and the whole thing seemed crazy to know it’s actually here, a pro team in Brooklyn. The honeymoon period is bound to end soon with the team and its building, but you can’t ask for a more buzzworthy start. Oh, and the NBA store is going to sell limited edition No. 4 Jay-Z jerseys every time he performs at Barclays. … Kobe absolutely made the day of one of his biggest fans during a taping of Ellen. The video is priceless. Kid gets his submission tape played — he can’t believe it — is pulled out of the crowd — can’t believe it — then has a shoot off with Bean Bryant — still can’t believe it. Asked if he’s going to win he says, “not a chance.” … Andrei Kirilenko did a Google Hangout today with Minnesota Timberwolves fans. He talked about a whole lot of reasons why he wanted to go there, with Rick Adelman and Alexey Shved and his family persuading him to do it. So $20 million didn’t mean a thing? “I mean that definitely is a great contract. What can I say? It’s not the only contract I was offered,” he said. No joke, when a fan asked him about his favorite memories from Utah we’re positive that he said that John Stockton was always “busting his nuts on the floor.” The eyes of the moderator sitting next to him grew up pretty big. … We wish John Wall a fast recovery from an injury that could keep him out a dozen or so games to start the regular season. His doctor found the beginnings of a stress-related injury on his left kneecap. It’s a huge blow for the Wizards, whose best two players are out for training camp with Nene injured, too. … Hit the jump to hear about the “young” guy on the Knicks roster …
No Sleep Till Brooklyn As The Barclays Opens; The Knicks Are Now Even Older
uproxx 09.29.12 6 years ago
Article
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 08.13.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 08.06.18 1 week ago