Nobody Is Having a Worse Season than Chris Duhon

What a difference a year makes. After replacing the disgraced Stephon Marbury last year, Chris Duhon was looking like the stable point guard the New York Knicks had been missing all those years. Critics raved about how well he fit in with Mike D’Antoni’s run-and-gun offense and there was even a point last season when people were talking about Duhon potentially being an All-Star. Through 10 games, the Knicks were at 6-4 and Duhon was averaging 9 ppg and 7.4 assists. Just 365 days later, the Knicks are 1-9 and Duhon has been by far the team’s the biggest disappointment.

Duhon has struggled in almost every area possible. He’s shooting a horrible 22.8 percent from the field and has gone three games this season without hitting a field goal. While he has averaged a decent 5.9 assists per game, he has not been a good floor general for the team. It seems like he’s lost the confidence of his teammates, his coach, the fans and even himself.

D’Antoni has tried to stand behind Chris and has even kept him in the starting lineup. “Duhon is my point guard,” D’Antoni told reporters last week. “He is in a funk. We have to get him out of it.” With the emergence of Toney Douglas, who has averaged 18.75 points and has shot 45 percent from beyond the arc in the past four games, D’Antoni might be forced to start the rookie out of Florida State.

Duhon has also reportedly rubbed his teammates the wrong way. After the Knicks’ second game where they lost to Charlotte, Duhon openly called out his teammates to the media, saying they were “joking around” too much in the layup line. The move apparently irked Al Harrington among other Knicks. The fans have already had it with the former Duke standout as well. When Duhon is announced during pregame introductions, there is not even the slightest hint of applause. He gets about as much cheers as an athletic trainer would get if he was announced. And when Duhon is subbed out, there is usually a roar of applause.

To his credit, Duhon is working his butt off to get his shot back. Before every game, he is out on the court for nearly an hour getting up shots. No smiles, no laughing, just working on his game. The Knicks hope he can find his rhythm and turn it around fast. If he can’t do that in the next few games, the team will be forced to relegate him to the bench and either start Douglas or acquire another point guard.

