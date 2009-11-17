Nobody Is Having a Worse Season than Chris Duhon

What a difference a year makes. After replacing the disgraced Stephon Marbury last year, Chris Duhon was looking like the stable point guard the New York Knicks had been missing all those years. Critics raved about how well he fit in with Mike D’Antoni’s run-and-gun offense and there was even a point last season when people were talking about Duhon potentially being an All-Star. Through 10 games, the Knicks were at 6-4 and Duhon was averaging 9 ppg and 7.4 assists. Just 365 days later, the Knicks are 1-9 and Duhon has been by far the team’s the biggest disappointment.
Duhon has struggled in almost every area possible. He’s shooting a horrible 22.8 percent from the field and has gone three games this season without hitting a field goal. While he has averaged a decent 5.9 assists per game, he has not been a good floor general for the team. It seems like he’s lost the confidence of his teammates, his coach, the fans and even himself.
D’Antoni has tried to stand behind Chris and has even kept him in the starting lineup. “Duhon is my point guard,” D’Antoni told reporters last week. “He is in a funk. We have to get him out of it.” With the emergence of Toney Douglas, who has averaged 18.75 points and has shot 45 percent from beyond the arc in the past four games, D’Antoni might be forced to start the rookie out of Florida State.
Duhon has also reportedly rubbed his teammates the wrong way. After the Knicks’ second game where they lost to Charlotte, Duhon openly called out his teammates to the media, saying they were “joking around” too much in the layup line. The move apparently irked Al Harrington among other Knicks. The fans have already had it with the former Duke standout as well. When Duhon is announced during pregame introductions, there is not even the slightest hint of applause. He gets about as much cheers as an athletic trainer would get if he was announced. And when Duhon is subbed out, there is usually a roar of applause.
To his credit, Duhon is working his butt off to get his shot back. Before every game, he is out on the court for nearly an hour getting up shots. No smiles, no laughing, just working on his game. The Knicks hope he can find his rhythm and turn it around fast. If he can’t do that in the next few games, the team will be forced to relegate him to the bench and either start Douglas or acquire another point guard.
nah i think allen iverson is having a tad worse season than duhon.
I agree with Dmitry.
why wouldnt the Knicks sign a talented youngster like Gerald Green or Rashad McCants during this lost season?
No first round draft pick, might as well try to develop young talent somewhere.
It doesn’t help when fans boo Duhon every time he touches the ball. The last two seasons have been pretty bad for Elton Brand.
I don’t think Duhon will be a star, or even considered a one of the top PGs in the league. But I think he does a great job running a team, and playing D. I don’t think much else is expected from him.
maybe duhon needs to curb the ny nightlife a bit
…priorities son!
When you’re 1-9, ALL YOU GOT is the nightlife
I don’t know why this guy is in the league. It’s not his fault. Bums have no voice in the locker room. Is he even on anybody’s fantasy team. He can’t be any better than he is now. He always been this bad. He just was on a very good Duke team who had the most intimidating coach in the game. He stares a ref down until they blow the whistle. He didn’t win the olympics the players did. Any coach would have had success wth that team. Why do you think all his players stink in the league. No one wants to go to DUKE. Exceptions for G.Hill,Brand,Boozer as of late.
GeraldHenderson,Paulus,McRoberts,D.Ewing,Dunleavy,LangdonI’ll stop because of my headache. He makes for a great mentor and teaches you how to coach. He’s to blame for Duhon. Jay Williams wasn’t better than Crawford in Chicago. Duke hasn’t been good since when. This guy sums up Dukes talent of late. TERRIBLE. What does he do good except his wrong foot 2 handed dunk. He didn’t recruit Seth Curry. They choose Duke for the name & to help him out. He could have went anywhere. At least he’s guaranteed to get into the league. Cause Coach K says so.
Mateen Cleaves & Sean dockery were better than duhon. Charlie Ward would get him now. This is why Stephon Marbuy swallowed Vaseline. He said I’m not better than him. DAMN. lol
The team that lost to the Knicks must be having a bad season!
Duhon is another product of the system player last year but now he just sucks. Completely agree that the Knicks ought to have looked at a few youngsters this season because of no draft pick. What happens when the Knicks end up with say Joe Johnson? Johnson is a very good player but is a 2nd option on title contender. I fear for the Knicks future, which is a shame because they deserve better. the Knicks fans are awesome.
LMAO@9
tell’em how you really feel son!
The Knicks need to look no further than their backyard. They could use Nate Brown/Andre Barrett from the D-League NOWWWWWW!!!!!!! Starting because their PG’s. They could also summon and buy Omar Cook out of his contract in Russia. Even my #1 pick Daryll Showtime Hill has held his and maybe got the best of Skip,Barrett,Smush,R.O.Y.
B.Davis,M.Williams,JJ Redick,J.Hodge. You get my point why is the man not on the basketball circuit. Ask Rudy Gay,B.Gordon,B.Jennings,V.Carter,R.Artest,M.James and Pee Wee Kirkland about this man. I think the most underatted guard the past few yrs. Similar to Nash & White Chocolate. He’s only 27yrs old which is young in N.B.A. standards. He’ll play for league minimum. Save $$$$ and I guarantee the fans would pour in.
I’m starting up the voice for Daryll Showtime Hill & Sundiata Gaines in the backcourt for NY Knicks. They would give backcourts in the league trouble. They also both strap up. Don’t believe me do your research & ask around. Anything is better than this. Mike D is ready to committ suicide or go back across seas with Gallinari. There only a call away. We might as well try to make the playoffs. We don’t have a draft pick. Also Lebron would love to play wth a point guard that loves to pass. 32pts 11ast against Young Money FACTS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!(Daryll Hill) Sundiata Gaines gave Omar Cook who’s wayyyyyyyyyyyyyyy better than Rubio 57pts light and a defensive stopper. Lets fix this league and allow the world to really see the best players out there. Dont make them change what God put them here for. At least bring them in for a tryout. I can’t stand to turn to MSG anymore. I wouldn’t even want a courtside seat right now. Daryll Hill was better than Marcus Hatten,Omar Cook & Erik Barkley. Reason being he was a pass first PG who excelled at scoring in the best conference in the country (20.7ppg). Scored 1000+ points in a year in half healthy. He also had 3 different coaches. 2 who had no idea what they were doing. He played out of position and was a much better player than Kemba Walker is at this point of his career. Let’s Remember Kemba is a beast and a top 5 guard in college right now. I think Kemba is better than John Wall. You’ll see why. NY NY. Fans of the Knicks should stop going until they do better by you guys. Also bring Marcus Camby back.
@Chicagorilla
Love your comments for real. You definitely know basketball. How old are you? I must say the only guard who really got my boy was the Thrill in the Wendy’s shootout some years back. I was tight. Will picked him up 94ft like showtime who? It’s funny how he said after that game that Will & Luther Head were pros. I knew Will was but I know why he liked Luther rock and pull up game. You tube my man and tell me what you think. I also coach and would like to know if you could help me bring out Will Bynum to NYC for some games. I would definitely like to bring some NY talent over there & see how’d we fare. Give me your email & we’ll kick if you’d like
A.Spears from St.Johns & from the Chi said Will was like Showtime wth a 40+. Guess Chandler didn’t get the memo. LOL. I’m happy for you man. I know how it feels to see him shining in the league. I pray a miracle happens so maybe you guys could get a chance to check out a kid with special abilities. Would put NYC guards on the map.
Is it just me or does Duhon look like one of the Wayans Brothers in that pic? I could see him staring in Major Pain or something…
As for this guys skills, that is a short conversation because he don’t have any.
Worse that AI/Chris Paul/ Anyone associated with the Warriors?
Look at his pic it looks as if he’s about to turn the ball over.
I think Iverson is ok with being A.I. and not being Chris Duhon lol, who is easily one of the Top 5 Biggest Douche Bags of All Time. Who wouldn’t rather be A.I. than Chris Duhon?
Duhon has a great work ethic, but he should NEVER be a starter. He’s a smart backup, and would fit in better on a championship type team.
He did the same thing in chicago after getting responsibility, he just could not keep it up. He just doesn’t have the talent.
Trade idea:
Duhon for Fisher
Da_Griff would that make him a winner like in Duke. He’s terrible. Maybe a 3rd string guard. When you have more weaknesses than strengths. He’s taking someone with way more talent spot on the bench. If you can’t start in this league that’s a problem. I understand coming of the bench. He just bad. I don’t even think he could throw it through his legs or behind his back. He cant play D. Duhon for Fisher no thank you. They both should just coach High School teams NOW.
NYK need to sign A I for the veteran min for this year and give him split time at point and 2 spot. Give TD some backup minutes and bench Duhon. A I sells tickets, Jerseys, and brings some exitement to an excrutiating to watch franchise that deserves better.
Ive always said Duke basketball players are overrated. Case in point
NY should of get Iverson from the start. he is the perfect guy 2 me on that team.
chris duhon sucks. in fact, he sucked since he was in high school. he went to duke and still sucked. shitty as player on the most overrated program in history. sheeeit, while i’m on it, i dunnoe whats worse for being overrated: duke basketball or notre dame football?!!?
back to this duhon douche, he ass should be a backup. spurs should have signed him yrs ago to backup parker. knicks deserve what they get with duhon. NO other team in the league would make this fool a starter. he only came to ny to hit the streets at night. he a bum. always has been, always will be.
mike d’antoni needs to go too. send his ass packing back to italia. and gallinari too. both them guidos.
remember, mike d’antoni was close to signing on with chicago bulls as coach 2 summers ago. and that was when the bulls had already won the lottery and #1 pick. i dunno that lil luigi looking italian muthafucka went to the ny knicks instead. but whatever the reason then, the knicks need to rid themselves of d’antoni. and any player who they received after d’antoni arrived.
i seriously dont think anyone in NY would mind if isiah thomas and steph marbury came back. hahahahahaha
Marvin Williams and Derrick Fisher is up their with Chris Duhon.
And sigh~ I am one of those who have Duhon in my fantasy team. Was my last pick in a 12 team league, and he’s playing like crap.
@uh huh….stfu aint none of those players even sniffing the league. Leave that street shit where it belongs on the street. When you come up in here we talking about professional players…millionare’s.
he’s never been that good. plain and simple. all star talk? right…..
i think terrell brandon averaged 16 and 7 in ’97 and that was considered a break out year. 9 and 7? on a shitty knicks run and gun squad? please.
Chris Duhon’s a descent back up PG but he’s definitely not starter material.The real Q is why is Jared Jeffries ass still in the league??? The Answer is Allen Iverson.
Out of all the Duke players that couldn’t stick in the league, I wonder why this fool is still around.