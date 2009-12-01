Nobody Is Talking About Carl Landry

The truth is if Carl Landry hadn’t got shot earlier this year, most people wouldn’t know who he was. But the Rockets’ blue collar worker is quietly putting up some big time stats (15.8 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 56 percent from the field) this season. Landry is part of that young, scrappy and rejuvenated Rockets squad that is holding their own at 9-8 (eighth in the West). Now that Luis Scola is out with an eye injury, the 6-9 Landry will make his very first start on Wednesday night on the road against the Clippers.

Landry has really had a breakout season, averaging almost seven more points per game than last year. At home, the third-year forward out of Purdue is putting up monster numbers: 20.1 ppg, while shooting a blazing 68 percent. Like teammate Chuck Hayes, he’s tough around the basket and every now and then, he’ll provide highlight-worthy material. At this point, he deserves to get some mention for Sixth Man of the Year and maybe even Most Improved.

With the increased playing time, Landry should improve his stats a little, particularly in the rebounding department where Scola is averaging over nine boards per contest. Scola is expected back in the next week and Landry will resume his role as the team’s sixth man. Landry must improve his defense and his rebounding. He is also foul-prone and struggles a bit on the road. His coach believes Landry will improve.

“He’s got to realize we need him to be big every game for us,” Rockets coach Rick Adelman told the Houston Chronicle yesterday. “He’s got to demand the ball, and he’s got to understand that he has the ability to score against anybody in this league. I don’t care who it is.”

Landry is just 26 and will continue to get better. He has potential to be a solid power forward in this league for years to come and soon people will finally be talking about him.

Do you think the Rockets will make the playoffs?

