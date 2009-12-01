Nobody Is Talking About Carl Landry

The truth is if Carl Landry hadn’t got shot earlier this year, most people wouldn’t know who he was. But the Rockets’ blue collar worker is quietly putting up some big time stats (15.8 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 56 percent from the field) this season. Landry is part of that young, scrappy and rejuvenated Rockets squad that is holding their own at 9-8 (eighth in the West). Now that Luis Scola is out with an eye injury, the 6-9 Landry will make his very first start on Wednesday night on the road against the Clippers.
Landry has really had a breakout season, averaging almost seven more points per game than last year. At home, the third-year forward out of Purdue is putting up monster numbers: 20.1 ppg, while shooting a blazing 68 percent. Like teammate Chuck Hayes, he’s tough around the basket and every now and then, he’ll provide highlight-worthy material. At this point, he deserves to get some mention for Sixth Man of the Year and maybe even Most Improved.
With the increased playing time, Landry should improve his stats a little, particularly in the rebounding department where Scola is averaging over nine boards per contest. Scola is expected back in the next week and Landry will resume his role as the team’s sixth man. Landry must improve his defense and his rebounding. He is also foul-prone and struggles a bit on the road. His coach believes Landry will improve.
“He’s got to realize we need him to be big every game for us,” Rockets coach Rick Adelman told the Houston Chronicle yesterday. “He’s got to demand the ball, and he’s got to understand that he has the ability to score against anybody in this league. I don’t care who it is.”
Landry is just 26 and will continue to get better. He has potential to be a solid power forward in this league for years to come and soon people will finally be talking about him.
Do you think the Rockets will make the playoffs?
Landry is tough in ways that a lot of players just don’t understand. Last year, he got shot and still came right back to play with almost no missed time. The year before that, he got a tooth knocked out in a playoff game and was right back on the court. He’s not the biggest, fastest, or most talented guy in the league, but he works hard on every play and does the work that isn’t glamorous or highlight material. A lot of potential all-stars and naturally gifted guys could be superstars if they had his heart and hustle.
when carl landry does something of relevence, then we’ll talk about him.
until then, you just reaching.
I truly believe the rox will make the playoffs and i can guarantee nobody wants to see us in the 1st rd. Wht pissed me off about dude getting shot was tht it happened at home. CMON HTOWN fam wheres ur loyalty? Nobody was takin shots @ Pete Chilcutt, Otis Thorpe or MAD MAX (i think he may hv shot back at them-lol)back in the day. Like Jay says-“Wheres the love?” But i have been a fan of landry since day one. he came in with the right attitude and wanted to learn from the vets. win or lose this year i love my rockets squad-heres hopin Tmac can come in and not f things up.
@ heckler-do u watch basketball or just the highlights?
Yes they will make playoffs.
Landry is doing hard work.
Houston is the one team you don’t wanna face in the playoffs (less you the Lakers).
and Houston Up!
I still think the Rockets need one more player with TALENT. They have great huslte players who play hard and tough. But when it comes down to it you need talent. And right now they lack it. They can beat teams like grizzlies and thunder but lose to the Mavs, Lakers, and suns.
Get TMac on the court or trade him for someone with more talent!
Landry is a top player. Smart, works hard, makes good decisions, plays solid D.
Solid worker, seems like a guy that does all the dirty work, hit’s the boards and gets offensive putbacks. That knee brace is a sign of a declining vertical though.
Landry is tough as nails… reminds much of Paul Millsap… not quite as good defensively or on the boards… but Adelmen is right… this guy can score on anyone.
actually i think he wears the brace to cover up the scar from him getting shot in the leg…i think
CL Smooth is the nickname I like for him
Landry is a beast, every team in the league would love to have him
Rockets won’t win a playoff series if they don’t bring t-mac back (if they are so lucky to enter the playoffs). When will this Rox organization learn that t-mac is still their man?! Fuck that!
@SWAT – it’s pretty clear that “heckler” only watch the highlights – and to him/her, the only relevance players are probably LBJ, Kobe & DWade.
Don’t count Scola out tonight just yet…
[twitter.com]
I love Carl, he has developed a very serviceable mid range and post game the past year or so. They rox say he needs to improve his basketball iq, which basically means defense when you’re talking about houston. He gained 5 inches on his vertical his rookie year working with nba strength coaches and i really like his ability to learn and improve.
Can’t we have another argument about where Carl Landry lives?